Offseason questions for the Minnesota Vikings

Will Adrian Peterson return?

Let's get this out of the way first: Adrian Peterson is scheduled to make $18 million in 2017, between his salary ($11,750,000), roster bonus ($6,000,000) and workout bonus ($250,000). There is no way Peterson, who will be 32 in March, will play for that salary for any team. The Vikings can cut Peterson and not take any cap hit, and this would be expected to happen before his roster bonus kicks in. The only way Peterson would return to Minnesota is for a lesser salary. The Vikings and Peterson could renegotiate a new deal, but Peterson might just want to test the market, knowing he'll be cut and thus a free agent. The problem for Peterson is just who will want a 32-year-old running back coming off a major injury and who didn't produce in 2016 when he was healthy, when the upcoming draft is incredibly deep in talent at that position? It might behoove both parties to have Peterson sign a one-year deal with Minnesota where he can either cement his legacy and retire as a Viking or try to increase his worth as a free agent in 2018. Peterson has said he'd take a pay cut. The question is, how much?