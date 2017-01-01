PHOTOS: Vikings vs. Bears
Minnesota Vikings running back Jerick McKinnon scores on a 16-yard touchdown reception ahead of Chicago Bears inside linebacker Nick Kwiatkoski during the first half Sunday, Jan. 1, 2017, in Minneapolis.Associated Press Andy Clayton-King
Minnesota Vikings running back Jerick McKinnon celebrates after scoring on a 16-yard touchdown reception during the first half against the Chicago Bears, Sunday, Jan. 1, 2017, in Minneapolis.Associated Press Andy Clayton-King
Minnesota Vikings tight end Kyle Rudolph tries to break a tackle by Chicago Bears cornerback Tracy Porter after making a reception during the first half Sunday, Jan. 1, 2017, in Minneapolis.Associated Press Andy Clayton-King
Minnesota Vikings defensive end Danielle Hunter looks to recover a fumble by Chicago Bears running back Jeremy Langford during the first half Sunday, Jan. 1, 2017, in Minneapolis. The Vikings recovered the ball.Associated Press Jim Mone
Minnesota Vikings tight end Kyle Rudolph scores on a 22-yard touchdown reception ahead of Chicago Bears inside linebacker Nick Kwiatkoski during the first half Sunday, Jan. 1, 2017, in Minneapolis.Associated Press Jim Mone
Minnesota Vikings tight end Kyle Rudolph celebrates with teammates after catching a 22-yard touchdown pass during the first half against the Chicago Bears, Sunday, Jan. 1, 2017, in Minneapolis.Associated Press Jim Mone
Minnesota Vikings free safety Anthony Harris (center) recovers a fumble in front of teammate Anthony Barr and Chicago Bears wide receiver Cameron Meredith during the first half Sunday, Jan. 1, 2017, in Minneapolis.Associated Press Jim Mone
Protestors against the Dakota Access Pipeline repel from the catwalk in U.S. Bank Stadium during the first half of an NFL football game between the Minnesota Vikings and the Chicago Bears, Sunday, Jan. 1, 2017, in Minneapolis.Associated Press Andy Clayton-King
A protestor against the Dakota Access Pipeline repels from the catwalk in U.S. Bank Stadium during the first half of an NFL football game between the Minnesota Vikings and the Chicago Bears, Sunday, Jan. 1, 2017, in Minneapolis.Associated Press Andy Clayton-King
Chicago Bears quarterback Matt Barkley catches a 2-yard touchdown pass during the first half against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Jan. 1, 2017, in Minneapolis.Associated Press Andy Clayton-King
Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Jarius Wright (right) celebrates with teammate Cordarrelle Patterson after catching a 1-yard touchdown pass during the first half against the Chicago Bears, Sunday, Jan. 1, 2017, in Minneapolis.Associated Press Andy Clayton-King
Chicago Bears quarterback Matt Barkley prepares to throw a pass during the first half against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Jan. 1, 2017, in Minneapolis.Associated Press Jim Mone
Minnesota Vikings quarterback Sam Bradford throws a pass over Chicago Bears defensive end Cornelius Washington during the first half Sunday, Jan. 1, 2017, in Minneapolis.Associated Press Andy Clayton-King
Chicago Bears running back Jordan Howard tries to break a tackle by Minnesota Vikings free safety Anthony Harris during the first half Sunday, Jan. 1, 2017, in Minneapolis.Associated Press Jim Mone
Minnesota Vikings cornerback Trae Waynes celebrates after intercepting a pass during the second half against the Chicago Bears, Sunday, Jan. 1, 2017, in Minneapolis.Associated Press Andy Clayton-King
Chicago Bears wide receiver Alshon Jeffery is tackled by Minnesota Vikings cornerback Xavier Rhodes after making a reception during the second half Sunday, Jan. 1, 2017, in Minneapolis.Associated Press Andy Clayton-King