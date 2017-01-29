Photos of the Week: 1/22/17-1/28/17
Sunday, Jan. 22: Karl-Anthony Towns and Andrew Wiggins of the Minnesota Timberwolves celebrate after a game against the Denver Nuggets.NBAE via Getty Images David Sherman
Sunday, Jan. 22: Minnesota Wild center Mikael Granlund scores a goal against Nashville Predators goalie Pekka Rinne during the first period.Associated Press Hannah Foslien
Tuesday, Jan. 24: Minnesota Wild right wing Chris Stewart scores a goal against the Dallas Stars' Kari Lehtonen during a shootout in Dallas. The Wild won 3-2.Associated Press Tony Gutierrez
Tuesday, Jan. 24: Minnesota Wild right wing Chris Stewart celebrates his shootout goal with teammate in their 3-2 win over the Stars in Dallas.Associated Press Tony Gutierrez
Tuesday, Jan. 24: Minnesota Timberwolves forward Andrew Wiggins shoots the game-winning buzzer-beater as Phoenix Suns forward P.J. Tucker defends during the second half in Phoenix.Associated Press Matt York
Tuesday, Jan. 24: Minnesota Timberwolves forward Andrew Wiggins celebrates with his teammates after making the game-winning basket against the Phoenix Suns during the second half in Phoenix. The Timberwolves won 112-111.Associated Press Matt York
Wednesday, Jan. 25: Minnesota Golden Gophers head coach Richard Pitino watches during the second half against the Ohio State Buckeyes at Value City Arena in Columbus, Ohio. The Gophers lost 78-72.USA TODAY Sports Joe Maiorana
Thursday, Jan. 26: Minnesota Wild forward Tyler Graovac celebrates his go-ahead goal with teammates during the Wild’s 5-1 win over the St. Louis Blues.USA TODAY Sports Brad Rempel
Saturday, Jan. 29: Minnesota Timberwolves center Karl-Anthony Towns flushes a dunk for two of his 37 points in the Wolves’ 129-109 victory over the Brooklyn Nets.USA TODAY Sports Brad Rempel
Saturday, Jan. 29: Minnesota Gophers guard Dupree McBrayer celebrates a three-pointer during the Gophers' loss to Maryland at the Barn.USA TODAY Sports Brad Rempel