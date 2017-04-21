Martin Hanzal needs to keep scoring

Bruce Boudreau called Hanzal's performance in Game 4 his best since joining the Wild, and we're inclined to agree. Hanzal scored his first goal of the playoffs, putting the Wild up 2-0 on a play that probably shouldn't have resulted in a goal. The Wild don't have a single, elite scorer that they can turn to in crucial situations, so getting big goals out of depth guys like Hanzal is going to be critical moving forward. Speaking of which …