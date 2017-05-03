Minnesota Wild 2016-17 season awards

Playoff MVP: Zach Parise

Parise was sidelined with a back injury last postseason and was forced to watch his team lose to the Dallas Stars in six games. Despite a couple of face-related injury scares that closed out his regular season, Parise was healthy enough to be the Wild’s best offensive threat in the postseason while some of his teammates went quiet. His last-minute goal to send Game 1 into overtime was the best highlight from the Wild’s short postseason run, and Parise added another goal and assist in the series to lead the team with three points. He could have had another one, too, had his stick not betrayed him in the crease during Game 1.