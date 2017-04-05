The Minnesota Wild honored the Minnesota North Stars during warmups Tuesday, commemorating the 50th anniversary of the team's debut season and the first season of NHL hockey in Minnesota.
Jason Zucker rallies the team as they prepare to take the ice.
Zach Parise took things a step further, and wore his father J.P. Parise's helmet and gloves during warmups.
J.P. Parise played for the North Stars from 1967-75, and died in 2015 after a battle with lung cancer.
The Wild partnered with the visiting Carolina Hurricanes to honor Eric Staal as well. He spent the first 12 years of his career with the Hurricanes.
Parise says his mother pulled the old gear out of storage for the game.
Mikko Koivu wore his usual No. 9, the same number once worn by Hall of Famer Mike Modano.
Martin Hanzal wore No. 91 rather than his usual No. 19 during warmups, honoring Bill Masterton, whose number was retired by the North Stars. Masterton died after suffering a head injury on the ice in 1968. The NHL created the Bill Masterton Memorial Trophy in his honor.
Zach Parise on wearing his dad's old Minnesota North Stars gloves during warmups:
"For me it was really cool to be able to wear that"