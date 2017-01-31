Second-half questions for the Minnesota Wild

Can the Wild keep up their dominance on the road?

The Wild are 15-5-5 on the road through the first half of the season, good for second in the NHL. In fact, Minnesota is 11-1 in its past 12 away games and hasn't lost in regulation as a visitor since a 5-4 loss in Vancouver on Nov. 29. Any established team in the NHL will win at home, but in order to finish the year at the top of the Western Conference, consistent play on the road is essential.

