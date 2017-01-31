Second-half questions for the Minnesota Wild
The oddsmakers’ new favorite to win the Stanley Cup, the Minnesota Wild, are in the midst of one of the best runs in franchise history. At 32-11-5 they lead the rough-and-tumble Central Division with 69 points, four more than the second-place Chicago Blackhawks. Goaltender Devan Dubnyk is the league’s top goaltender, while their offense is among the league’s best, but can the Wild keep it up? Can they improve? Check out our top questions for the Wild during the second half.Brace Hemmelgarn Brace Hemmelgarn-USA TODAY Sport
Is this the new Mikael Granlund?
Granlund has been a point-per-game player since early December, and is already just one goal away from matching his previous career high. He leads the Wild with 42 points (12 goals, 30 assists). Granlud has climbed all the way to 21st in the league, and is averaging 1.16 points per game since Dec. 7, tied with Connor McDavid for the league lead in that span. Granlund has shown no signs of slowing down. He has points in nine straight games after adding a goal and an assist in the Wild’s 5-1 win over the St. Louis Blues last week.Brad Rempel Brad Rempel-USA TODAY Sports
What is Devan Dubnyk's floor?
Since posting his last shutout in mid-December Dubnyk has looked mortal, allowing four goals in three straight games from Dec. 29-Jan. 5 and posting a sub-.900 save percentage six times in 13 games. His save percentage stands at .911 over that span (just under the league average of .913), while his overall numbers (a .936 save percentage and 1.88 goals-against average) still lead the league. The Wild have masked his slump with offense, but can they survive a lengthy playoff run if Dubnyk doesn’t return to his early-season dominance?Jerome Miron Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
Can Zach Parise turn things around?
The Wild were looking for goals when they signed the Minnesota native to a 13-year contract in 2012, but he’s struggled to find the back of the net in the deal’s fifth season. Parise has just eight goals and 14 assists on the season, putting him on pace for just 16 goals, which would be the lowest total of his career. He showed flashes of his talent in early January, scoring in back-to-back games, but hasn’t connected with the back of the net since.Marilyn Indahl Marilyn Indahl-USA TODAY Sports
Can the Wild's secondary scoring keep up?
Fortunately for head coach Bruce Boudreau the Wild can afford to wait on a Parise resurgence. Minnesota has 11 players with at least 20 points on the season, a list that includes everyone from leading scorer Mikael Granlund to defenseman Jared Spurgeon. Both are on pace for career highs in points, as are Nino Niederreiter, Jason Zucker, Ryan Suter, Charlie Coyle, Mikko Koivu and Matt Dumba.Brace Hemmelgarn Brace Hemmelgarn-USA TODAY Sport
Can the Wild keep up their dominance on the road?
The Wild are 15-5-5 on the road through the first half of the season, good for second in the NHL. In fact, Minnesota is 11-1 in its past 12 away games and hasn't lost in regulation as a visitor since a 5-4 loss in Vancouver on Nov. 29. Any established team in the NHL will win at home, but in order to finish the year at the top of the Western Conference, consistent play on the road is essential.Copyright The Associated Press. All rights reserved. AP