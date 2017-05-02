Minnesota Vikings 2017 undrafted free agent capsules

Quotes and capsules about each undrafted player the Minnesota Vikings signed after the 2017 NFL Draft
Tashawn Bower, DE (LSU)
Played four years at LSU. … Coming off best season as a senior in 2016 after tallying 23 tackles and four sacks. … Sacked Heisman Trophy winner Lamar Jackson three times in the 2016 Citrus Bowl. … Stands 6-foot-6, 253 pounds. … Played more of a linebacker/defensive end hybrid in senior year under defensive coordinator Dave Aranda’s 3-4 scheme. … Reportedly got the most guaranteed money ($30K), thus making him the most likely undrafted free agent to make the team.
Derick E. HingleDerick E. Hingle-USA TODAY Sport
Dylan Bradley, DT (Southern Mississippi)
Played all four years for Southern Mississippi. … Uncle is defensive end Jason Hatcher, who spent 10 years in the NFL playing for the Dallas Cowboys and Washington Redskins before retiring in 2016. … Bradley led his team with 15.5 tackles for loss in 2016 to go along with his 64 total tackles. … Also led team with 8.5 sacks.
Chuck CookChuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports
Aviante Collins, T (TCU)
Four-year starter at TCU. … Played right tackle and left tackle in collegiate career, but played every game at right tackle during senior season. … Has a 6-foot-4, 295-pound frame. … Known as an athletic tackle, as his brother and father made names for themselves on TCU’s track team.
Tim HeitmanTim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports
Nick Fett, T (Iowa State)
First career start was against Oklahoma State in his junior season. … Senior year won an award for being the team’s top offensive lineman after he started 12 games at three different positions. … Second team all-Big 12.
Steven BranscombeSteven Branscombe-USA TODAY Spor
Caleb Kidder, DE (Montana)
Finished collegiate career with 194 total tackles and 29.5 tackles for loss in 47 games played. … First team all-Big Sky as defensive tackle in junior year, moved to defensive end for senior year and was named to the second team all-Big Sky. … Recorded six of his career seven quarterback hits during senior season.
Courtesy University of Montana Athletics
Wes Lunt, QB (Illinois)
Threw for 5,900 yards, 36 touchdowns, 12 interceptions in 28 games with Illinois. … Transferred from Oklahoma State after freshman season. … Three-time academic all-Big Ten. … Passed for 300+ yards against Northwestern and Western Michigan in senior season. … Battled injuries throughout college career, missed four games with a back injury in 2016. … Stands 6-5, 225 pounds.
Sam McCaskill, DE (Boise State)
Named to the all-Mountain West first team in 2016 after tallying 50 total tackles, 6.5 sacks and 14 TFL, which led his team. … Three-time academic all-Mountain West. … Served as one of four team captains in 2016. … Finished collegiate career with 100 total tackles, 10.5 sacks and 20.5 TFL.
Terrell Newby, RB (Nebraska)
Led the Cornhuskers in rushing yards during junior and seniors seasons with 765 and 879, respectively. … Carried the ball 458 times for 2,239 yards and 20 touchdowns in his career. … Had 116 total yards in a 24-17 win over the Minnesota Gophers in 2016. … Media named him to the honorable-mention all-Big Ten team in 2016.
Josiah Price, TE (Michigan State)
Four-year letter winner while playing 51 career games, catching 104 passes for 1,238 yards and 21 touchdowns. … Michigan State’s all-time leader for tight end touchdowns and became just the fourth Spartan TE to rack up 1,000 receiving yards. … Two-time third team all-Big Ten. … Considered one of the bigger snubs to not be invited to NFL draft combine.
Mike CarterMike Carter-USA TODAY Sports
Horace Richardson, CB (SMU)
Battled injuries early in collegiate career. … Junior year was breakout season when he started seven games and led the team in interceptions (2). … Followed that up with six interceptions during his senior campaign to go along with 32 total tackles and eight passes defended in 2016.
Sean PokornySean Porkorny-USA TODAY Sports
R.J. Shelton, WR (Michigan State)
Voted Michigan State’s MVP by teammates after catching 53 passes for 789 yards and five touchdowns in 2016. … A threat in the run game as well. … Rushed 84 times for 549 yards (a 6.5 career average) and four touchdowns. … Served as the team’s primary kick returner and ranks second in kick-return yards in school history (1,855).
Shaan Washington, LB (Texas A&M)
Played all four years for Texas A&M, recorded 164 total tackles, 22 tackles for loss, 8.5 sacks, four forced fumbles. … Has a 6-2, 237- pound frame. … From Alexandria, La.
Eric Wilson, LB (Cincinnati)
Transferred from Northwestern after redshirt season. … Earned a starting job at linebacker during junior year and made the most of it, working his way to 106 total tackles. … Excelled again in 2016 with an All-AAC nomination after 129 total tackles, 7.5 TFL and three sacks as a senior. … Stands 6-2, 225 pounds.