Minnesota Vikings 2017 undrafted free agent capsules

Tashawn Bower, DE (LSU)

Played four years at LSU. … Coming off best season as a senior in 2016 after tallying 23 tackles and four sacks. … Sacked Heisman Trophy winner Lamar Jackson three times in the 2016 Citrus Bowl. … Stands 6-foot-6, 253 pounds. … Played more of a linebacker/defensive end hybrid in senior year under defensive coordinator Dave Aranda’s 3-4 scheme. … Reportedly got the most guaranteed money ($30K), thus making him the most likely undrafted free agent to make the team.