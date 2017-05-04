How NFL Draft affected Vikings’ opponents

Los Angeles Rams, Nov. 19

The Rams have needs on offense, and they set about addressing them in the draft, spending three of their first four picks on pass-catchers. Second-round pick Gerald Everett projects as a good red-zone threat at the next level, while Cooper Kupp and Josh Reynolds should help bolster a questionable wide receiver corps currently led Robert Woods and Tavon Austin. We'll still give the advantage to Minnesota's secondary.

Picks

Round 2 -- TE Gerald Everett, South Alabama

Round 3 -- WR Cooper Kupp, Eastern Washington

Round 3 -- S John Johnson, Boston College

Round 4 -- WR Josh Reynolds, Texas A&M

Round 4 -- LB Samson Ebukam, Eastern Washington

Round 6 -- DT Tanzel Smart, Tulane

Round 6 -- FB Sam Rogers, Virginia Tech

Round 7 -- OLB Ejuan Price, Pittsburgh