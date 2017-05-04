How NFL Draft affected Vikings’ opponents

FOX Sports North takes a look at how new players obtained in the draft by the Minnesota Vikings' 2017 foes change the outlook and gameplan in their matchups this season.
New Orleans Saints, Sept. 11
While the story of this game will obviously be the return to Minnesota of Adrian Peterson, New Orleans perhaps helped the former Vikings running back get some more room to roam after selecting tackle Ryan Ramczyk at the end of the first round. The Saints also boosted the NFL's 31st-ranked defense in 2016 as cornerback Marshon Lattimore, arguably the best corner available in the draft, fell into their laps at the No. 11 overall pick. But will Sam Braford, Stefon Diggs, Adam Theilen and the Vikings test the rookie in his NFL debut? Best bet is yes indeed.
Picks Round 1 -- CB Marshon Lattimore, Ohio State Round 1 -- OT Ryan Ramczyk, Wisconsin Round 2 -- S Marcus Williams, Utah Round 3 -- RB Alvin Kamara, Tennessee Round 3 -- LB Alex Anzalone, Florida Round 3 -- DE Trey Hendrickson, Florida Atlantic Round 6 -- DE Al-Quadin Muhammad, Miami
Pittsburgh Steelers, Sept. 17
Pittsburgh took an even-handed approach to its draft and likely found some immediate help both on offense and defense. First-round pick outside linebacker T.J. Watt looks to help a Steelers pass rush which tied for ninth in the NFL in sacks last year with 38 while third-round selection cornerback Cameron Sutton could well be another rookie in the starting lineup the Vikings will face early in the season (forgive if Minnesota drools a bit over this prospect). On the offensive side, wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster could see some playing time as well as beyond Antonio Brown, Pittsburgh's No. 2-5 receivers are up in the air.
Picks Round 1 -- OLB T.J. Watt, Wisconsin Round 2 -- WR JuJu Smith-Schuster, USC Round 3 -- CB Cameron Sutton, Tennessee Round 3 -- RB James Conner, Pittsburgh Round 4 -- QB Joshua Dobbs, Tennessee Round 5 -- CB Brian Allen, Utah Round 6 -- LS Colin Holba, Louisville Round 7 -- LB Keion Adams, Western Michigan
Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Sept. 24
Tampa Bay is going to keep Minnesota's defense busy. Up-and-coming quarterback Jameis Winston was given some new toys to play with. Already boasting wide receivers Mike Evans, one of the top receivers in the game, and speedy Desean Jackson as well as solid tight end Cameron Brate, the Bucs gave Winston even more options by selecting dynamic tight end O.J. Howard in the first round of the draft, speedy wide receiver Chris Godwin in the third and all-around running back Jeremy McNichols in the fifth. Last year, Minnesota's allowed the third-fewest passing yards and had the fourth-best opponent quarterback rating. This will be an early test to see if the Vikings can repeat that 2016 success.
Picks Round 1 -- TE O.J. Howard, Alabama Round 2 -- S Justin Evans, Texas A&M Round 3 -- WR Chris Godwin, Penn State Round 3 -- ILB Kendell Beckwith, LSU Round 5 -- RB Jeremy McNichols, RB, Boise State Round 7 -- DT Stevie Tu'ikolovatu, USC
Detroit Lions, Oct. 1 & Nov. 23
You wouldn't know it from the games against the Vikings last season, but Detroit ranked 20th in the NFL in points allowed last season. Perhaps that's one reason the Lions concentrated on defense early in the draft. Top pick Jarrad Davis figures to get in the starting lineup from the get-go. Second-round pick Teez Tabor saw his stock drop after some poor 40-yard dash times. Look for Minnesota to test the rookie deep. Third-round pick wide receiver Kenny Golladay could see the field often as well as a third wide receiver in Detroit's pass-happy offense. (p.s. In case you forgot, the Vikings scored a combined 29 points in two games vs. the Lions in 2016.)
Chicago only had five draft picks this year, thanks to trading up one spot for quarterback Mitchell Trubisky. Laugh at or laud the move, the success of the Bears' draft will rely on the rookie's right arm. It seems doubtful that Trubisky will play in the first meeting between Minnesota and Chicago, but in the season finale …? Maybe, just maybe. Unless Trubisky somehow starts and is quickly proficient, on first glance it doesn’t look like the Bears got much immediate help for 2017. Chicago's second-round pick was a tight end out of small Ashland college and it seems unlikely that fourth-round pick RB Tarik Cohen will surpass Jordan Howard (and/or Jeremey Langford, Ka'Deem Casey and Benny Cunningham) any time soon. Oh, it's going to be a looooong year in the Windy City.
Picks Round 1 -- QB Mitchell Trubisky, North Carolina Round 2 -- TE Adam Shaheen, Ashland Round 4 -- S Eddie Jackson, Alabama Round 4 -- RB Tarik Cohen, North Carolina A&T Round 5 -- Jordan Morgan, OL, Kutztown University
Green Bay Packers, Oct. 15 & Dec. 23
The Packers had two primary needs heading into the draft, and they went all in on addressing both. After injuries and mediocrity plagued their secondary all season GM Ted Thompson traded down to nab cornerback Kevin King in the second, adding a 6-foot-3 defender who can play multiple positions. After adding a few more defenders, the Packers started stocking up on running backs, spending three of their six picks from the fourth round on in a bid to improve a thin backfield which gained just 123 yards combined in two games against the Vikings. Jamaal Williams comes with some baggage after missing a year at BYU, but should provide a solid compliment to converted wide receiver Ty Montgomery's shiftiness.
Picks
Round 2 -- CB Kevin King Round 2 -- S Josh Jones Round 3 -- DT Montravius Adams Round 4 -- OLB Vince Biegel Round 4 -- RB Jamaal Williams Round 5 -- WR Deangelo Yancey Round 5 -- RB Aaron Jones Round 6 -- T Kofi Amichia Round 7 -- RB Devante Mays Round 7 -- WR Malachi Dupre
Baltimore Ravens, Oct. 22
What does a team which allowed the seventh-fewest yards and ninth-fewest points do in the draft? Why use its top-four selections on defense, of course. Baltimore spread the wealth around, too, selecting a cornerback (Marlon Humphrey), defensive end (Chris Wormley) and two linebackers (Tyus Bowser, Tim Williams) with those picks. The Ravens don't have the easiest defense to crack, but by Week 11 the depth surely will be needed. This game promised to be an intriguing battle of top defenses and the Ravens draft just turned it up a notch.
Picks Round 1 -- CB Marlon Humphrey, Alabama Round 2 -- LB Tyus Bowser, Houston Round 3 -- DE Chris Wormley, Michigan Round 3 -- LB Tim Anderson, Alabama Round 4 -- OG Nico Siragusa, San Diego State Round 5 -- OG Jermaine Eluemunor, Texas AM Round 6 -- CB Chuck Clark, Virginia Tech
Cleveland Browns, Oct. 29
Cleveland needed help on both sides of the ball but in the draft the Browns appeared to have bolstered its defense a bit more. The Browns used two of their three first-round picks to shore up a unit that allowed the second-most yards and third-most points last season. An iffy Minnesota offensive line will have to content with No. 1 overall pick defensive end Myles Garrett, widely considered the top prospect in the 2017 draft class, and potentially defensive tackle Caleb Brantley, a talented player who has off-the-field legal issues (which could have him cut before ever playing a down for Cleveland; if he does play, the Browns got a big talent in the sixth round). Cleveland also picked up versatile safety / linebacker Jabrill Peppers in the first round.
Picks Round 1 -- DE Myles Garrett, Texas A&M Round 1 -- S/LB Jabrill Peppers, Michigan Round 1 -- TE David Njoku, Miami Round 2 -- QB DeShone Kizer, Notre Dame Round 3 -- DT Larry Ogunjobi, Charlotte Round 4 -- CB Howard Wilson, Houston Round 5 -- OT Roderick Johnson, Florida State Round 6 -- DT Caleb Brantley, Florida Round 7 -- K Zane Gonzalez, Arizona State
Washington Redskins, Nov. 12
The Redskins bulked up their defensive front in the first round, adding Alabama defensive tackle Jonathan Allen despite some health concerns. They stuck with that Bama defense in Round 2, grabbing linebacker Ryan Anderson, before adding UCLA cornerback Fabian Moreau in the third. The trio should help supplement an ailing defense that was one of the league's worst last season. Former Oklahoma running back Samaje Perine offers a skillset similar to incumbent Rob Kelley, and could compete for the starting job after going in the fourth.
Picks
Round 1 -- DT Jonathan Allen, Alabama Round 2 -- OLB Ryan Anderson, Alabama Round 3 -- CB Fabian Moreau, UCLA Round 4 -- RB Samaje Perine, Oklahoma Round 4 -- S Montae Nicholson, Michigan State Round 5 -- TE Jeremy Sprinkle, TE, Arkansas Round 6 -- OG Chase Roullier, Wyoming Round 6 -- WR Robert Davis, Georgia State Round 7 -- S Josh Harvey-Clemons, Louisville Round 7 -- CB Joshua Holsey, Auburn
Los Angeles Rams, Nov. 19
The Rams have needs on offense, and they set about addressing them in the draft, spending three of their first four picks on pass-catchers. Second-round pick Gerald Everett projects as a good red-zone threat at the next level, while Cooper Kupp and Josh Reynolds should help bolster a questionable wide receiver corps currently led Robert Woods and Tavon Austin. We'll still give the advantage to Minnesota's secondary.
Picks Round 2 -- TE Gerald Everett, South Alabama Round 3 -- WR Cooper Kupp, Eastern Washington Round 3 -- S John Johnson, Boston College Round 4 -- WR Josh Reynolds, Texas A&M Round 4 -- LB Samson Ebukam, Eastern Washington Round 6 -- DT Tanzel Smart, Tulane Round 6 -- FB Sam Rogers, Virginia Tech Round 7 -- OLB Ejuan Price, Pittsburgh
Atlanta Falcons, Dec. 2
Atlanta's offense was hardly a problem in 2016, so it comes as little surprise that none of the Falcons' draft picks should be expected to have an impact in 2017 (they only selected three offensive players, all in the fourth round or later). First-round pick Takkarist McKinley will have to beat out either free-agent signee Brooks Reed or former Minnesota Gopher Ra'Shede Hageman, but expect to see him on the field in some role, perhaps as a backup, in Week 2.
Picks Round 1 -- DE Takkarist McKinley, UCLA Round 3 -- OLB Duke Riley, LSU Round 4 -- OT Sean Harlow, Oregon State Round 5 -- CB Damontae Kazee, San Diego State Round 5 -- RB Brian Hill, Wyoming Round 5 -- TE Eric Saubert, Drake
Carolina Panthers, Dec. 10
Perhaps no team changed its offensive strategy based on who it drafted more than Carolina. The Panthers in the past have featured ground-and-pound runners like Jonathan Stewart and a passing game predicated on deeper routes. Instead, when Minnesota meets Carolina late in the season, the Panthers' offense might be more predicated on quick, short, high-percentage passes from Cam Newton to top pick running back Christian McCaffrey and second-rounder wide receiver Curtis Samuel. Both McCaffrey and Samuel ae dangerous in space and off the edges. Both can also be used in a multitude of roles, either as a runner or receiver. This could be the toughest test of the season for the Vikings' coverage schemes, especially for the linebackers and safeties.
Picks Round 1 -- RB Christian McCaffrey, Stanford Round 2 -- WR/RB Curtis Samuel, Ohio State Round 2 -- OT Taylor Moton, Western Michigan Round 3 -- DE Daeshon Hall, Texas A&M Round 5 -- CB Corn Elder, Miami Round 6 -- FB Alex Armah, West Georgia Round 7 -- K Harrison Butker, Georgia Tech
Cincinnati Bengals, Dec. 17
Minnesota's defense will get a good late-season test with Cincinnati's offense. Already having to account for wide receiver A.J. Green, the Vikings' secondary will also have to try and slow down speedy John Ross, the No. 9 overall pick. You can't double both. Beyond the passing game, it will be interesting to see how much second-round pick Joe Mixon is involved early on in Cincinnati's offense. The talented running back brings both a strong rushing and receiving game to the mix.
Picks Round 1 -- WR John Ross, Washington Round 2 -- RB Joe Mixon, Oklahoma Round 3 -- DE Jordan Willis, Kansas State Round 4 -- DE Carl Lawson, Auburn Round 4 -- WR Josh Malone, Tennessee Round 4 -- DT Ryan Glasgow, Michigan Round 5 -- K Jake Elliott, Memphis Round 5 -- C J.J. Dielman, Utah Round 6 -- ILB Jordan Evans, Oklahoma Round 6 -- CB Brandon Wilson, Houston Round 7 -- TE Mason Schreck, Buffalo