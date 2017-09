P Ryan Quigley

No one really knows what to expect from the Vikings offense this year. It could be explosive with new weapons like Dalvin Cook, Latavius Murray and Michael Floyd … or it could be horrendous as well. We’ve seen both. If it’s the latter, Minnesota will rely on its defense and field position. Which is where new punter Quigley comes into play. Quigley won the starting punter battle in training camp over Taylor Symmank, a job that opened up after Jeff Locke (who has since been released from the Colts) departed in free agency. In a career spanning four years and 51 games, Quigley has placed 84 punts inside the 20-yard line and owns an average of 44.6 yards per attempt, although that number has fallen over the years (41.6 average in 2016). With the intimidating front seven on the Vikings defense, pinning opponents inside the 20 -- or better yet, the 10 -- can change the outcome of a game.