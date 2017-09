It’s over.

Four (mostly ugly) games later, the Minnesota Vikings’ preseason has finally concluded. Our sights move to the regular season, but not before we review a few noteworthy items from Minnesota’s 30-9 loss to the Miami Dolphins on Thursday night.

Taylor Heinicke, the hero in Minnesota’s comeback win against San Francisco last week, made the start at quarterback despite lingering rib pain. He led the Vikings to their only touchdown of the night before exiting the game after he was sacked for a safety in the final minute of the first half. Heinicke and, later, rookie tight end Bucky Hodges were evaluated for concussions and did not return.

The defense looked shaky at times for a second straight week. More miscommunication in the secondary led to long Dolphins completions – including a 65-yard touchdown strike when Miami wide receiver Jakeem Grant got loose behind Jayron Kearse and Sam Brown. Later in the game, the Vikings thought they stopped the Dolphins in the red zone on 3rd-and-5, but Mackensie Alexander was flagged for taunting. The Dolphins were awarded a fresh set of downs and punched it in for six points on the next play.

A poor defensive showing and uninspiring play from the offensive line were themes throughout all four preseason games. It was a forgettable preseason for both units.

Here's a recap of Thursday night's game: