Just four games in, the Dalvin Cook era is on hold.

U.S. Bank Stadium seemed to hold its breath when Cook went down clutching his knee in the third quarter Sunday, as the Minnesota Vikings' first NFC North matchup of the season went from worrying misstep to catastrophic loss.

It's hard to project the exact affect Cook's loss will have on a Vikings' offense that has looked both ascendant and dysfunctional at times this season, but with two key players now shelved, their season seems to be hanging in the balance after just four games.

Backup quarterback Case Keenum struggled to move the ball consistently after lighting up the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 3, completing just 16 passes for 219 yards against the Detroit Lions.

Stefon Diggs and Adam Thielen were once again an effective receiving tandem, while the Vikings' pass rush continued to make plays, but fumbles and missed opportunities haunted Minnesota until their final play.

Thielen lost a costly fumble with minutes to play that sealed the Vikings' fate, while Xavier Rhodes, Anthony Barr and Trae Waynes all missed out on would-be interceptions that could have changed the game.

Instead, the Vikings head to Chicago trailing the Lions and the Green Bay Packers for the division lead, with their running game in disarray and their starting quarterback nursing a nebulous knee injury.

