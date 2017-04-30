Minnesota Vikings 2017 NFL Draft capsules

Capsules and quotes about each player in the 2017 NFL Draft class of the Minnesota Vikings.
2nd round: Dalvin Cook, RB, Florida State
Consensus first-team All-American in 2016 as a junior after accumulating 1,765 yards rushing and 488 yards receiving with 20 total touchdowns. … In 2015, set school single-season rushing record (which he broke again a year later) with 1,691 yards. Also had 19 TDs and won Jim Brown Award. … Rushed for 1,008 yards as a freshman and left FSU as school's all-time leading rusher. … General manager Rick Spielman: "We felt that he was just too talented of a player to not take a swing and go up and get him. … We felt that he was one of the top two running backs in this class." More on Cook
3rd round: Pat Elfelin, C, Ohio State
Three-year starter and captain … Played guard up until his senior year when he moved to center. Was named a first-team All-American and winner of the Rimington Award, given to the nation's top center. … Started 40 consecutive games. … A three-time first-team all-Big Ten selection. … General manager Rick Spielman: " We're trying to get more physical up front and the one thing this kid does is bring physicality to our offensive line." More on Elflein
4th round: Jaleel Johnson, DT, Iowa
Despite being an interior lineman, led Iowa in tackles for loss (10) and sacks (7.5) as a senior. …Also had 55 tackles in 2016 and was named first-team all-Big Ten. … A two-year starter, had 45 tackles, 5.5 TFL and four sacks as a junior in 2015. ... Head coach Mike Zimmer: "He’s more of a power rusher than he is a speed, quick kind of rusher. But he’s very explosive coming out of his hips, very strong point of attack." More on Johnson
4th round: Ben Gedeon, ILB, Michigan
In senior year, had 106 tackles, 15.5 TFL and 4.5 sacks a senior and was named a third-team all-Big Ten selection. … Among linebackers at NFL Combine had the most reps on the bench press (27 reps of 225 pounds) and tied for the quickest time in the 20-yard shuttle (4.13 seconds). … Head coach Mike Zimmer: "Another tough guy from Michigan that loves to play the game. ... I like the way he plays, I like way he's physical at the point of attack, very instinctive." More on Gedeon
5th round: Rodney Adams, WR, South Florida
Versatile receiver was a second-team all-American Athletic Conference pick in 2015. … As a senior, had 67 catches for 822 yards with five touchdowns and 236 yards rushing with 5 TDs. … In 2015 was a second-team all-American Athletic Conference pick after posting 45 catches for 822 yards with 9 TDs and a 29.1-yard kick return average. … Ran a 4.4 40-yard dash at the NFL Combine. … Has dedicated his play to his mother, who died in a car accident in 2013. … General manager Rick Spielman: "You watch him on tape and he's making big plays all the time." More on Adams
5th round: Danny Isidora, OG, Miami
Established himself as a starter as a sophomore in 2014 and remained in the lineup through 2016. … Named second-team all-ACC as a senior. … Isidora: "I put a lot of time and work in there (at Miami) and the guys before me really paved the way." More on Isidora
6th round: Bucky Hodges, TE, Virginia Tech
Was a second-team all-ACC in 2015 and a third-team selection in 2016. … As a junior in 2016 had 48 catches for 691 yards and seven touchdowns. … First name is actually Temuchin, ,,, A converted quarterback. … General manager Rick Spielman: "Athletically he is off the charts. ... He has tremendous upside." More on Hodges
7th round: Stacy Coley, WR, Miami
In 2016 had 63 receptions for 754 yards and nine touchdowns. … Left Miami second on the school's all-time receptions list with 166 and fifth in receiving yards (2,218). … Also returned punts and kicks and as a freshman was the only player in FBS to have a TD via receiving, rushing, kick return and punt return. … General manager Rick Spielman: "He has tremendous speed, can play in the slot and also has kickoff return ability and he makes big plays." More on Coley
7th round: Ifeadi Odenigbo, DE, Northwestern
Started only one season, as a senior, but had 12 tackles for loss and 10 sacks while being named a second-team all-Big Ten. … Had four sacks vs. Iowa. … Even as a reserve his first three years compiled 13.5 sacks. … General manager Rick Spielman: "He has some pass-rush ability. He has extremely long arms and a real knock for rushing the passer." More on Odenigbo
7th round: Elijah Lee, OLB, Kansas State
Two-year starter. …. In 2016 was named first-team all-Big 12 after having a team-high 110 tackles, 6.5 tackles for loss, two interceptions and 1.5 sacks. … As a sophomore in 2015, was second-team all-Big 12, again leading K-State in tackles, with 80, along with 7.5 tackles for loss, five sacks and three interceptions. Lee: "I just take pride in being a ballhawk." More on Lee
7th round: Jack Tocho, CB, North Carolina State
In 2016, had 37 tackles, nine pass breakups and two interceptions. … Team captain as a senior. … As a sophomore, was named North Carolina State's top defensive back after leading the team with 11 PBUs. … Started seven games his freshman year. … The son of Kenyan immigrants. … Tacho: "I liked to be challenged mentally because I feel my mental capacity is very high." More on Tocho