Minnesota Vikings 2017 NFL Draft capsules

2nd round: Dalvin Cook, RB, Florida State

Consensus first-team All-American in 2016 as a junior after accumulating 1,765 yards rushing and 488 yards receiving with 20 total touchdowns. … In 2015, set school single-season rushing record (which he broke again a year later) with 1,691 yards. Also had 19 TDs and won Jim Brown Award. … Rushed for 1,008 yards as a freshman and left FSU as school's all-time leading rusher. … General manager Rick Spielman: "We felt that he was just too talented of a player to not take a swing and go up and get him. … We felt that he was one of the top two running backs in this class." More on Cook