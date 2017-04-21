Minnesota Vikings 2017 schedule breakdown

Week 1, Monday, Sept. 11, 6:10 p.m.

Vikings vs. New Orleans Saints. Skinny: If it feels like the Saints have been 7-9 for ages, it’s because, well, they have been. Drew Brees’ team has exactly seven wins in four of the last five seasons, the only outlier being the 11-5 squad in 2013. As usual, New Orleans' offense will revolve around the 38-year-old Brees, who threw for 5,208 yards and 37 TDs in 2016. One potential subplot: Will this be Adrian Peterson's new team in 2017? The Saints were reportedly a suitor weeks before the draft. That certainly would spice up the prime-time opener. Either way, Minnesota should be favored in this game, especially since it’s at U.S. Bank Stadium and the Saints had one of the worst defenses last year and did little to improve it. Fun fact: This will be just the second time in 10 years that Minnesota will open at home.