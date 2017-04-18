We all know the mantra by now: You can't really tell anything about a draft until 3-5 years down the road.
With that in mind, we're here to see exactly how the Minnesota Vikings fared in the NFL Draft five years ago. Certainly draft grades were handed out way back when, but for a true perspective of this controversial 2012 draft class … read on.
Matt Kalil, OT, USC (1st round, No. 4 overall)
Kalil was scrutinized for most of his five seasons with the Vikings, but it began with nothing but positivity. Kalil started all 16 games during his rookie season and blocked his way to his first, and only, Pro Bowl selection. It appeared to be a start of something special. But Vikings fans turned against Kalil when talent around him on the line declined and defenders began to dominate the trenches. Things got worse when he threw a heckler's hat on the ground after a loss to the Packers in 2014.
Kalil started his first 66 games with the Vikings, but he only played two in 2016 and spent the rest of the season on injured reserve with a hip injury. His time in Minnesota came to an end after he signed with Carolina this past offseason to join his brother, Ryan, on the Panthers' offensive line.
Grade 5 years later: C
Harrison Smith, DB, Notre Dame (1st round, No. 29)
Spielman traded his second- and fourth-round picks to Baltimore to move up in the first round and draft Smith. The safety has since developed into arguably the Vikings' best player, recording 12 interceptions, 7.5 sacks, 411 total tackles, 28 passes defended and four defensive touchdowns in 67 games. Smith has been voted to back-to-back Pro Bowls and is typically in the mix to lead the team in tackles. "Harry the Hitman" can do it all -- cover, blitz, and yep, he hits pretty hard too.
Grade 5 years later: A+
Josh Robinson, DB, Central Florida (3rd round, No. 66)
Robinson was drafted because of his physical potential. He recorded the fastest 40-yard dash time in the 2012 draft class (4.33 seconds). The Central Florida product was given an opportunity his first few years, starting six games with two interceptions. But he was vulnerable in coverage. After opening the 2015 season on the physically-unable-to-perform list, strong play from defensive backs Terence Newman, Xavier Rhodes and Captain Munnerlyn pushed Robinson out to special teams once he returned. He left via free agency for Tampa Bay before the 2016 season.
Grade 5 years later: D+
Jarius Wright, WR, Arkansas (4th round, No. 188)
Wright was the first of two Razorback receivers taken by the Vikes in 2012. Wright has caught 135 passes for 1,841 yards and eight touchdowns in his five NFL seasons. He went on to play in all 16 games in three of his first four years and signed a four-year, $14.8 million extension after the 2015 season. But Wright only played seven games in 2016 after taking a back seat to the rise of Minnesota native Adam Thielen. Regardless, Wright was reliable when he was on the field and proved to be a quality fourth-round pick.
Grade 5 years later: B
Brace HemmelgarnBrace Hemmelgarn-USA TODAY Sport
Rhett Ellison, FB/TE, USC (4th round, No. 128)
Ellison reminded fans of the grit and tenacity of longtime Vikings player Jim Kliensasser. Ellison chipped away at defenders in all 16 games of Adrian Peterson's MVP season in 2012. But he also emerged as an option in the red zone, catching a career 51 passes for 515 yards and three touchdowns. Ellison signed with the New York Giants this offseason.
Grade 5 years later: B
Bruce KluckhohnBruce Kluckhohn-USA TODAY Sports
Greg Childs, WR, Arkansas (4th round, No. 134)
Childs is one of those stories you just hate to hear. He joined his college buddy, Wright, with the Vikings and impressed early in training camp, but tore both patellar tendons (kneecaps) toward the end of camp while going for a catch. He stayed on IR for two seasons and was released in 2014. Unfortunately, the injury woes continued for Childs, who tore his Achilles tendon at a Winnipeg Blue Bombers (Canadian Football League) tryout in 2015.
Grade 5 years later: Sadly, F
Robert Blanton, DB, Notre Dame (5th round, No. 139)
Blanton led the Vikings in total tackles with 106 in 2014 when he started 14 games at safety. But, like Robinson, the Notre Dame alum struggled in coverage and his role was diminished to mostly special teams in 2015. He tallied 225 total tackles and one interception in his four-year career with the Vikings.
Grade 5 years later: C-
Blair Walsh, K, Georgia (6th round, No. 175)
Oh boy, where to begin? Well, Walsh broke an NFL record with 10 field goals of 50+ yards in 2012, a milestone that Ravens kicker Justin Tucker tied last season. He made the Pro Bowl his rookie year, hitting 35 of 38 field goals and was perfect in extra points. Many Vikings fans invested in No. 3 jerseys. He couldn't miss.
But Walsh's accuracy declined in his second season and took a dramatic fall in his third. He appeared to have righted the ship in 2015, but a certain 27-yard missed field-goal attempt derailed his career. Walsh never recovered and was cut after Week 10 last season.
Grade 5 years later: C-
Audie Cole, LB, North Carolina State (7th round, No. 210)
Cole emerged as a fun story in training camp during his rookie year when he brought back-to-back interceptions for touchdowns in one of his first preseason games. Cole went on to be effective on special teams for the majority of his career, but he did make seven career starts at linebacker. Cole signed with the Jacksonville Jaguars in the offseason after recording 86 tackles and one sack in 57 career Vikings games. He turned out to be a great value pick at No. 210 overall.
Grade 5 years later: A-
Bruce KluckhohnBruce Kluckhohn-USA TODAY Sports
Trevor Guyton, DE, California, (7th round, No. 219)
The Vikings drafted Guyton, a 6-foot-3, 280-pound defensive end, with their last pick in the 2012 draft. He was the only player in this draft class not make the roster out of training camp. Guyton played one year in the CFL, but he has officially hung up the cleats.