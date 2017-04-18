Matt Kalil, OT, USC (1st round, No. 4 overall)

Kalil was scrutinized for most of his five seasons with the Vikings, but it began with nothing but positivity. Kalil started all 16 games during his rookie season and blocked his way to his first, and only, Pro Bowl selection. It appeared to be a start of something special. But Vikings fans turned against Kalil when talent around him on the line declined and defenders began to dominate the trenches. Things got worse when he threw a heckler's hat on the ground after a loss to the Packers in 2014.

Kalil started his first 66 games with the Vikings, but he only played two in 2016 and spent the rest of the season on injured reserve with a hip injury. His time in Minnesota came to an end after he signed with Carolina this past offseason to join his brother, Ryan, on the Panthers' offensive line.

Grade 5 years later: C