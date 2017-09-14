Littell, Gordon collect accolades in our Twins prospects roundup
Player of the Year: SS Nick Gordon (1st Round, 2014), Chattanooga
Pitcher of the Year: RHP Zack Littell, Chattanooga
OTHER NOTABLES
Clark Beeker, RHP, Cedar Rapids/Fort Myers
Mitch Garver (9th round, 2013), C, Rochester
Stephen Gonsalves (4th Round, 2013), LHP, Rochester/Chattanooga
Zack Granite (13th Round, 2013), OF, Rochester
Royce Lewis (1st Round, 2017), SS, Cedar Rapids/GCL Twins
Gabriel Moya, LHP, Chattanooga
Jonathan Rodriguez, 1B, Chattanooga
Fernando Romero, RHP, Chattanooga
Brent Rooker (1st Round CBA, 2017), OF, Fort Myers/ELZ Twins
