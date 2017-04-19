Every Wednesday, FOX Sports North takes a look at which athletes’ stock is trending up and whose is trending down.
Mikael Granlund (↓ DOWN)
It seems the Wild are playing their best when Granlund is producing on offense. Unfortunately, he’s hit a road block in the playoffs. Granny has just one assist and a minus-1 rating in the first three games against St. Louis. If Minnesota plans on turning the series around, Granlund needs to step his game up.
Robbie Grossman (↑ UP)
Twins fans were unsure of the move out of spring training to send down a hot-hitting Byung Ho Park, meaning Robbie Grossman would be the opening day designated hitter. To the delight of Twins fans, Grossman has produced -- although it’s not exactly the traditional DH stat line. He only has one home run in 12 games, but Grossman is tied for fourth in the MLB with 11 walks and fifth with a .489 on-base percentage.
Phil Hughes (↓ DOWN)
The Twins rotation -- especially Ervin Santana and Hector Santiago -- has been brilliant for the most part to start the year, but Hughes found his first speed bump of the season Tuesday. After winning his first two starts on the road, Hughes couldn’t find his changeup against the Indians and was roughed up for eight hits and six runs (although only four were earned) in only 3 1/3 innings.
Max Kepler (--> NEUTRAL)
Everyone’s favorite German outfielder made a costly error early in Twins’ loss to Indians on Tuesday, dropping an easy fly ball in right field. That being said, Kepler has been a monster at the plate in the last week, hitting.370 with four doubles and six RBI in his past seven games.
Zach Parise (↑ UP)
It’s well documented that the Wild need to simply score more to beat the Blues in the playoffs. Zach Parise seems to be the only one listening. Parise, who missed all of last postseason with an injury, has had a hand in all three of the Wild’s goals against Blues goaltender Jake Allen. He lit the lamp in each of the first two games -- including this game-tying effort with 22.7 seconds left in Game 1 -- and tacked on an assist in Sunday’s 3-1 loss.
Christian Ramirez (↑ UP)
There haven’t been many bright spots for the Minnesota United in its first year in the MLS, but Christian Ramirez is selling hope. The 26-year-old striker scored again in Minnesota’s 2-2 tie with Houston on Saturday for his fifth goal of the year. He only trails Houston’s Erick Torres, who has six goals this season to lead MLS.
Miguel Sano (↑ UP)
It’s Sano-ing. Sano smash. Sa-No doubter. However you like to say it, Miguel Sano is hitting the cover off the ball in April. The 23-year-old third baseman hit his fourth home run of the season on Tuesday night, a towering bomb over the right-field fence. For reference, Sano didn’t hit his fourth homer of the year last season until May 11, the 33rd game of the year. He is also tied for fifth in the MLB with 13 runs batted in and third in walks (12).