Twins catcher Gimenez burns Mariners with 70 mph fastball

It took the greater baseball hive mind a week to correct the fan vote for the American League's third base spot in the All-Star Game. After inexplicably trailing Manny Machado of the Baltimore Orioles by 6,000 votes last week Sano has surged to a 100,000-vote lead, while Machado has fallen to third behind Jose Ramirez of the Cleveland Indians. Sano's .306/.409/.607 slash line and 1.016 OPS lead all AL third baseman, while his 14 home runs are second only to Mike Moustakas of the Kansas City Royals.
Hector Santiago (↓ DOWN)
Santiago's hot start is becoming a distant memory. The left-hander is 0-5 in his last six starts, and was yanked Tuesday after throwing 72 pitches in 2 2/3 innings against the Seattle Mariners. Santiago was tagged for five runs in the loss, while his ERA has ballooned to 5.26 less than a month after the Twins appeared to have found their No. 2 starter behind ace Ervin Santana.
Chris Gimenez (↑ UP)
For the fourth time this season and the second in as many weeks, the Twins' backup catcher was called upon to join their bullpen. It … actually went pretty well. Gimenez tossed five strikes on nine pitches in a loss to the Mariners, retiring all three batters he faced with utility man Eduardo Escobar at catcher. Gimenez is now the Twins' career leader in pitching appearances by a position player.
Phil Kessel (↓ DOWN)
It's easy to root for Kessel, a lethal scorer who was run out of town by the Toronto media in 2015 for the twin sins of being not-Canadian and possibly enjoying hot dogs. Kessel responded by leading the Pittsburgh Penguins to a Stanley Cup last season, but has so far been a non-factor in this year's final. A key cog for a Penguins squad decimated by injuries, Kessel hasn't scored in six games. The Penguins are in desperate need of offense after scoring one goal each in back-to-back losses to the Nashville Predators, and need this former Gophers star to find his scoring touch again in a hurry with the series knotted at 2.
Mike Zimmer (↑ UP)
The famously taciturn coach is finally willing to admit that he probably should have taken that detached retina a bit more seriously. Zimmer is on the mend following another round of eye surgery, and was cleared to return to work Monday, this time with a gas bubble holding the offending retina in place.
Eric Decker (↑ UP)
Which way is Decker trending? On the one hand, all signs indicate that this Minnesota native is about to be released or traded by the New York Jets. On the other hand, all signs indicate that this Minnesota native will no longer have to play for the New York Jets. Good for you, Eric. Raise a skeptical eyebrow at any Decker-to-Minnesota speculation that drops over the next few days. He may be one of the Gophers' all-time greats, but the Vikings have 11 receivers under contract heading into the final week of OTAs, made a sizable commitment to Adam Thielen earlier this year, recently signed Michael Floyd and are currently hyping up former first-round pick Laquon Treadwell ahead of his sophomore season.