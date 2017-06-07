Twins catcher Gimenez burns Mariners with 70 mph fastball

Eric Decker (↑ UP)

Which way is Decker trending? On the one hand, all signs indicate that this Minnesota native is about to be released or traded by the New York Jets. On the other hand, all signs indicate that this Minnesota native will no longer have to play for the New York Jets. Good for you, Eric. Raise a skeptical eyebrow at any Decker-to-Minnesota speculation that drops over the next few days. He may be one of the Gophers' all-time greats, but the Vikings have 11 receivers under contract heading into the final week of OTAs, made a sizable commitment to Adam Thielen earlier this year, recently signed Michael Floyd and are currently hyping up former first-round pick Laquon Treadwell ahead of his sophomore season.