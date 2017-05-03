Minnesota reliever Matt Belisle had a rough game in Texas on April 26. With the Twins already trailing 6-3 in the eighth inning, Belisle imploded on the mound. He walked two and allowed three hits and five earned runs that blew the game open. Like any solid reliever, Belisle has recovered since that outing and has pitched 1 2/3 scoreless innings in two appearances.
Byron Buxton (↑ UP)
Twins fans have been waiting for Buxton to start trending up since opening day. Well, it’s happening! Buxton slugged a home run on Tuesday night, his first of the season, and has reached base seven times in the past four games.
Patrick GorskiPatrick Gorski-USA TODAY Sports
Latavius Murray (↓ DOWN)
Murray was originally thought to be the answer in the Vikings backfield after Adrian Peterson was released, but Minnesota had other plans. General manager Rick Spielman traded up in the second round to draft Florida State running back Dalvin Cook, an electrifying back that has a well-rounded game. Murray will still have a role in the offense, but it won’t be as prevalent as he may have hoped.
Myrick turned heads at the NFL Combine when he ran the second fastest 40-yard dash time, but apparently it wasn’t enough to be drafted in the first six rounds. Originally projected to be selected anywhere from Rounds 3-5, Myrick slid all the way down to the Jacksonville Jaguars in the seventh round at No. 222 overall. He was the only Minnesota Gopher to be drafted.
USA TODAY SportsOrlando Ramirez
Miguel Sano (↑ UP)
Every time Sano is trending up in the Midweek Stock Report, he hits a home run even further. The Minnesota Twins third baseman launched a 466-foot blast in the Twins’ 9-1 win on Tuesday night. In the past week, Sano has an incredible slash line of .600/1.250/1.886 with four home runs and 13 RBI. Yep, that will make you American League Player of the Week!
Jordan JohnsonJordan Johnson-USA TODAY Sports
Rick Spielman (↑ UP)
The Minnesota Vikings' general manager was up to his wheeling-and-dealing ways in the NFL Draft. There’s been nothing but praise for Spielman's decision to move up in the second round of the draft to select running back Dalvin Cook. Spielman can enjoy his time in the sun now, but he arguably will be judged more this year for the development of 2016 top picks Laquon Treadwell and Mackensie Alexander than any rookie taken last weekend.
Ervin Santana (↑ UP)
Santana said he “struggled with command” against the Oakland Athletics on Tuesday night … but he only allowed three hits in six innings. Santana has been nothing short of incredible through six starts: 5-0 record, 41 IP, 16 H, 3 ER, 33 SO, 0.66 ERA. Whoa.
Copyright The Associated Press. All rights reserved.AP