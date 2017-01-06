The 'row the boat' mantra

You can read the full meaning of Fleck's well-known saying in this 2013 article. But the gist of it is having everyone working together not knowing the future but being able to see the past. Fleck intended for it to bring together the community, not only at Western Michigan but also in Kalamazoo. It seemed to have worked. Fleck has cleverly used this saying in other facets. A sign in the Western Michigan locker room displaying ROWING - with "WIN" accentuated. The coach has also been spotted wearing shirts with "ROW" set off in such words as "GROW" and also has sported "ROWER" with "WE" set off. Don't expect Fleck to use this saying at Minnesota, however, as Western Michigan owns the trademark.

AP Photo

AP