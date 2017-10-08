Upon Further Review: Gophers at Purdue

Everything looked like it would add up to P.J. Fleck's first Big Ten victory as Minnesota head coach.

The Gophers, a team that relies mainly on their defense and rushing attack to win games, forced four turnovers in the first half and ran for 227 yards.

But Minnesota could only score 14 points off those turnovers and had trouble moving the ball through the air, which was not a problem for Purdue, which stormed back in a weather-delayed game to hand Fleck and the Gophers a 31-17 defeat.

After Minnesota took a lead late in the fourth quarter on field goal, Purdue took it right back on a touchdown. The Gophers had a chance to tie, getting into Boilermakers territory, but Conor Rhoda threw an interception returned for a touchdown, clinching Purdue's win.

Here's a recap of Saturday's game (Story | Photos):