FOX Sports North’s 2016 stories of the year

6. Brian Dozier hits 42 homers, only 2nd Twins player to hit 40+ and most by an AL 2B

While much didn't go right for Minnesota in 2016, one thing which did was the hitting of Dozier, who set a number of home run records for a second baseman. Dozier had 14 homers at the All-Star break -- and then went on a tear, finishing July with five homers in six games, blasting 13 in August and 10 more in September, leaving him just one shy of the major-league record for HRs by a second baseman. As it stands, Dozier became the only Twins player not named Harmon Killebrew to hit 40 homers in a season, finished third in the AL in HR and set the record for most homers by an AL second baseman.

