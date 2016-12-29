FOX Sports North’s 2016 stories of the year
What were the stories that shaped Minnesota sports in 2016? Here are the top 10 as voted on by the FOXSportsNorth.com staff.
Others receiving votes
Not making the cut but garnering votes (in order of total): Twins hire Derek Falvey as chief baseball officer and Thad Levine as general manager; Wild beat Chicago Blackhawks in first NHL outdoor game played in Minnesota; Minnesota United announces move to MLS; Gopher women's hockey wins fourth national championship in five years; Terry Ryan steps down as Twins GM in midseason; Blair Walsh finally cut by Vikings; Norv Turner resigns as Vikings' offensive coordinator after seven games; Lynx-saturated U.S. women's basketball team wins Olympic gold; 10 Gophers football players suspended leading up to Holiday BowlAP/USA TODAY Sports photos
10. Minnesota's Rachel Banham ties NCAA women's record with 60 points in a game
The Gophers guard exploded for 60 points in an overtime win over Northwestern on Feb. 7, setting Minnesota and Big Ten records and tying the NCAA Division 1 mark. Banham, known as the "Maroon Mamba," even got a congratulatory tweet from her basketball idol, Kobe Bryant. Purdue's Rick Mount is the only other Big Ten men's or women's player to reach 60 points in a game. Banham would average a Gophers-record 28.6 points per game, be named Big Ten player of the Year and an AP All-American and be a finalist for all the major postseason player of the year awards.USA TODAY Sports Brad Rempel
9. Karl-Anthony Towns unanimously wins Rookie of the Year Award
Towns made it back-to-back Rookie of the Year winners for the Timberwolves after he averaged 18.3 points, 10.5 rebounds and 1.7 blocks while shooting 54.2 percent from the field. Towns also started every game for Minnesota in his rookie campaign as he quickly established himself as a building block for the Wolves' future.Associated Press Jim Mone
8. Kevin Garnett retires
There was no big ceremony, just a simple video Garnett posted on Instagram. While Garnett was obviously not the player he was in his first go-round with Minnesota, it seemed only fitting that the player most important to the franchise finished out his career in a Timberwolves uniform.USA TODAY Sports Brace Hemmelgarn
7. Wild hire Bruce Boudreau as head coach
When looking to fill the head coaching vacancy, Minnesota went with experience over a first-time head coach (as with the previous two hires), and quickly tabbed Boudreau after he became available. Boudreau came to the Wild never having a losing season in the NHL, while his .659 winning percentage entering the season was tops amongst active NHL coaches. Based on the early returns, this appears to have been a very good hiring.Associated Press AP
6. Brian Dozier hits 42 homers, only 2nd Twins player to hit 40+ and most by an AL 2B
While much didn't go right for Minnesota in 2016, one thing which did was the hitting of Dozier, who set a number of home run records for a second baseman. Dozier had 14 homers at the All-Star break -- and then went on a tear, finishing July with five homers in six games, blasting 13 in August and 10 more in September, leaving him just one shy of the major-league record for HRs by a second baseman. As it stands, Dozier became the only Twins player not named Harmon Killebrew to hit 40 homers in a season, finished third in the AL in HR and set the record for most homers by an AL second baseman.USA TODAY Sports Brad Rempel
5. Adrian Peterson injured in second game, missed most of season
Vikings fans had unfortunately seen this before -- Peterson on the turf holding his knee. It occurred in Minnesota's second game of the season and this time the dynamic running back had a right lateral meniscus tear. While Peterson had struggled early in the season, his injury once again left Minnesota's running game in shambles. Peterson would have surgery and eventually would come back in Week 15, but gain just 22 yards on six carries, and losing a fumble in the red zone, in his return, his possible last game as a Viking.Getty Images Getty Images
4. Vikings beat Packers in regular-season finale to win NFC North
It's hard to imagine a regular season ending any better than this. Minnesota went into Green Bay and defeated its longtime rivals 20-13 in a winner-take-all Sunday night game for the NFC North title. It marked the Vikings' first division title since 2009 (and also forced the Packers to go on the road in the playoffs as a wild-card team).USA TODAY Sports Jeff Hanisch
3. Blair Walsh misses potential game-winning 27-yard field-goal attempt as Vikings lose to Seahawks in playoffs
A playoff victory was at hand. Minnesota had a chip-shot field-goal attempt with just 26 seconds left; the 3 points would give the Vikings a 12-10 lead with little time for Seattle to stage a comeback. But Walsh somehow pushed the kick to the left and Minnesota was eliminated from the playoffs in excruiating fashion.USA TODAY Sports Brad Rempel
2. Timberwolves hire Tom Thibodeau as head coach
Looking to make a splash hire to help mold together their young core of players, the Timberwolves did just that, naming the well-respected Thibodeau as head coach. Thibodeau came to Minnesota having made the playoffs in each of his five seasons as head coach of the Bulls and wih a reputation as a defensive guru. He was just what the Wolves were looking for to carve out the future.Associated Press Jim Mone
1. Teddy Bridgewater dislocates knee in practice, lost for season before it even begins / Vikings deal 1st round pick in 2017 for QB Sam Bradford 8 days before start of season
We had these two events separated, but the overwhelming opinion of our voters was that these should be linked together. The injury to Bridgewater, the quarterback of the future, was devasting and cast a pall on a season of big expectations for the Vikings. The deal for Bradford barely a week before the start of the regular season showed that the front office was in "going for it" mode and wasn't giving up desipite the loss of Bridgewater. It will be interesting to see what effect these events have on Minnesota in the long term.USA TODAY Sports photos