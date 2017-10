Adrian Peterson, former Vikings running back (↓ DOWN)

Is this how it ends for Peterson, hopping from team to team in search of the large workload he needs to be successful? He landed with the Arizona Cardinals on Tuesday after five futile weeks in New Orleans, where he rushed for 81 yards on 27 carries in four games. Somewhat fittingly, the Cardinals cut former Peterson foe Chris Johnson to make room for him. Arizona is desperate for help after losing starting running back David Johnson to an injury that is expected to keep him out for much of the season, so Peterson should at least get some work.