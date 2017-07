Brian Dozier, Twins second baseman (UP ↑)

A rocket of a throw by Aaron Judge aside, Dozier has been on a tear lately, and has at least one hit in his last six games. He kicked off the Twins' matchup with the New York Yankees on Wednesday with a double, a day after hitting his second triple of the season. He has three multi-hit games over that span, and has flashed some nifty moves on defense as well.