Brennan Menell, Wild prospect (↑ UP)

An undrafted 20-year-old heading to the AHL may not be big news in most cases, but Woodbury native Bennan Menell's path to the pros is quite the story. Cut from St. Thomas Academy's varsity team as a sophomore, Menell left Minnesota for the Canadian major-junior ranks as a teenager, joining the WHL's Lethbridge Hurricanes and becoming a point-per-game defender in his third season. Menell's play earned him an invite to the Traverse City Prospects Tournament, a spot in training camp and -- finally -- an NHL sweater. Menell made his preseason debut Saturday, before signing a contract with the Wild on Tuesday. Undersized for a defenseman at 5-foot-11, Menell says he looks up to 5-foot-9 veteran Jared Spurgeon, who has become a key cog on the Wild's blue line despite his stature.