Meet the 2017 Minnesota Twins

OF Eddie Rosario

2016 Stats: .269 BA, .295 OBP, .421 SLG, 92 G, 335 AB, 90 H, 10 HR, 32 RBI, 12 BB, 91 K, 1.1 WAR

Outlook: Rosario impressed at the World Baseball Classic, going 6-for-19 with five RBI, two doubles and a triple. He made headlines in the outfield after gunning down Jean Segura on a one-hop throw to home plate, an encouraging sign for the Twins' starting left fielder. He'll look to build on a strong finish to the 2016 season, when Rosario hit .305 through 60 games after being sent down to Triple-A for nearly two months from mid-May to early July.