Meet the 2017 Minnesota Twins

Opening Day has arrived, and Minnesota takes on Kansas City with a roster that features several new faces along with plenty of familiar ones. FOX Sports North gives you a look at each player on the Twins' roster.
USA TODAY SportsJonathan Dyer
RHP Matt Belisle
2016 Stats: 1.76 ERA, 40 G, 46.0 IP, 32 K, 1.09 WHIP Outlook: Belisle will pitch for his third team in as many years after a one-year stint with the Washington Nationals. He's off to a strong start in a Twins uniform, tallying 12 strikeouts in eight spring training innings.
USA TODAY SportsKim Klement
LHP Craig Breslow
2016 Stats: 0-2, 4.50 ERA, 15 G, 14.0 IP, 7 K, 1.80 WHIP Outlook: The former Yale pitcher picked apart hitters in spring training, whiffing seven hitters in nine innings. The 11-year veteran made the bullpen after being a non-roster invitee. Breslow also pitched for the Twins in 2008-09.
USA TODAY SportsKim Klement
OF Byron Buxton
2016 Stats: .225 BA, .284 OBP, .430 SLG, 92 G, 298 AB, 67 H, 10 HR, 38 RBI, 23 BB, 118 K, 1.9 WAR Outlook: After struggling out of the gate last season and splitting time between the majors and Triple-A Rochester, Buxton finally appeared to figure things out late last season. Buxton hit .287 with nine home runs in 29 games following his final call-up in September. If that power surge was for real, it's fair to expect big things out of the speedy outfielder in 2017.
USA TODAY SportsKim Klement
C Jason Castro
2016 Stats: .210 BA, .307 OBP, .377 SLG, 113 G, 329 AB, 69 H, 11 HR, 32 RBI, 45 BB, 123 K, 0.9 WAR Outlook: Once an up-and-coming slugger, the 29-year-old's offensive numbers have dipped over the last few years, but Castro remains a top-end defender and pitch framer. Castro was the Astros' primary catcher for four seasons before signing with the Twins as a free agent, and figures to help their struggling pitching staff rebound in 2017.
USA TODAY SportsKim Klement
2B Brian Dozier
2016 Stats: .268 BA, .340 OBP, .546 SLG, 155 G, 615 AB, 165 H, 42 HR, 99 RBI, 61 BB, 138 K, 6.5 WAR Outlook: Dozier makes his unexpected return to Minnesota after a heavily rumored offseason deal with the Los Angeles Dodgers failed to materialize. He'll look to pick up where he left off last season, when the 29-year-old (Dozier will be 30 in May) hit a whopping 42 home runs.
USA TODAY SportsButch Dill
RHP Tyler Duffey
2016 Stats: 9-12, 6.43 ERA, 26 G, 133 IP, 114 K, 1.49 WHIP Outlook: Duffey looked good in spring training, but it's hard to ignore his struggles last season. His ERA was the second-highest in the Twins' starting rotation, however his 7.7 K/9 led the group. Duffey will begin the year in Minnesota's bullpen after making his first 36 major-league appearances as a starter.
USA TODAY SportsJasen Vinlove
SS Eduardo Escobar
2016 Stats: .236 BA, .280 OBP, .338 SLG, 105 G, 352 AB, 83 H, 6 HR, 37 RBI, 21 BB, 72 K, -0.6 WAR Outlook: Brian Dozier's middle-infield buddy found himself replaced midway through the season at shortstop by Jorge Polanco, but he was still able to find a role as a utility man with a reliable bat. He's expected to serve the same role in 2017.
USA TODAY SportsScott Rovak
RHP Kyle Gibson
2016 Stats: 6-11, 5.07 ERA, 25 G, 147 1/3 IP, 104 K, 1.56 WHIP Outlook: Gibson regressed in his fourth season as a starter as his ERA ballooned from 3.84 in 2015. A two-month stint on the disabled list in April didn't help, but Gibson will look to bounce back in 2017 after posting a 1.59 ERA in 28 1/3 innings in spring training.
USA TODAY SportsJonathan Dyer
C Chris Gimenez
2016 Stats: .216 BA, .272 OBP, .331 SLG, 68 G, 139 AB, 30 H, 4 HR, 11 RBI, 10 BB, 41 K, -0.7 WAR Outlook: Gimenez could provide some offensive upside as a backup catcher. While he struggled last season, Gimenez hit .255 with a .490 slugging percentage in 36 games for Texas in 2015. At the very least, Gimenez has the defensive chops to spell Castro from time to time.
USA TODAY SportsJonathan Dyer
OF Robbie Grossman
2016 Stats: .280 BA, .386 OBP, .443 SLG, 99 G, 332 AB, 93 H, 11 HR, 37 RBI, 55 BB, 96 K, 0.3 WAR Outlook: Grossman signed with Minnesota in mid-May last year after being released by Cleveland and played well, setting career highs in batting average, runs, doubles and home runs. Grossman is expected to serve as the Twins' designated hitter to open the season.
USA TODAY SportsJonathan Dyer
RHP Justin Haley
2016 Stats (minors): 13-10, 3.01 ERA, 27 G, 146 2/3 IP, 126 SO, 1.12 WHIP Outlook: Haley was taken in the Rule 5 draft after pitching in Boston's organization. He has yet to make his major-league debut, but he'll get a chance with the Twins after Glen Perkins and Trevor May begin the year on the disabled list. Last year, he split his time between Double-A and Triple-A.
USA TODAY SportsJonathan Dyer
RHP Phil Hughes
2016 Stats: 1-7, 5.95 ERA, 12 G, 59 IP, 34 K, 1.50 WHIP Outlook: Hughes made progress in spring training, but the veteran has work to do after missing much of last season with knee and shoulder ailments. Hughes will turn 31 in June, and was moved to the bullpen last season after logging a 5.97 ERA in 11 starts. Much of Hughes' ineffectiveness stemmed from a since-resolved shoulder issue, meaning that a bounce back of some sort is likely in 2017.
USA TODAY SportsKim Klement
OF Max Kepler
2016 Stats: .235 BA, .309 OBP, .424 SLG, 113 G, 396 AB, 93 H, 17 HR, 63 RBI, 42 BB, 93 K, 2.4 WAR Outlook: Expectations for the German outfielder have soared following his rookie season. Kepler showed off some unexpected power in the majors, including hitting three home runs during a game in August. Kepler will start the season in right field and should continue to develop at just 24 years old.
USA TODAY SportsKim Klement
RHP Brandon Kintzler
2016 Stats: 17 saves, 3.15 ERA, 54 G, 54 1/3 IP, 35 K, 1.23 WHIP Outlook: Kintzler is likely to open the season as the Twins' closer after unexpectedly filling that role last season. Kintzler had no career saves in his first six major-league seasons before 2016 but converted 17 of 20 opportunities last season.
USA TODAY SportsKim Klement
1B Joe Mauer
2016 Stats: .261 BA, .363 OBP, .389 SLG, 134 G, 494 AB, 129 H, 11 HR, 49 RBI, 79 BB, 93 K, 2.2 WAR Outlook: Seeing the 13-year veteran hit just .261 last season was alarming, but a strong on-base percentage offset that somewhat. Mauer wore down towards the end of last season, eventually missing time with a leg injury, a situation that could prompt the Twins to rest him more in 2017.
USA TODAY SportsKim Klement
LHP Adalberto Mejia
2016 Stats: 7.71 ERA, 1 G, 2 1/3 IP, 0 K, 2.57 WHIP Outlook: Mejia has had an encouraging spring after posting a 3.76 ERA in four games with Triple-A Rochester last year after being obtained from San Francisco in the Eduardo Nunez trade. He earned the No. 5 spot in the rotation, posting a 1.88 ERA through 14 1/3 innings pitched in spring training, while racking up 14 strikeouts.
USA TODAY SportsKim Klement
SS Jorge Polanco
2016 Stats: .282 BA, .332 OBP, .424 SLG, 69 G, 245 AB, 69 H, 4 HR, 27 RBI, 17 BB, 46 K, 0.6 WAR Outlook: Minnesota has been looking for stability at shortstop since, well, Christian Guzman in the mid-2000s. The Twins hope Polanco is that answer, and the 23-year-old gave them reasons to believe with his .288 average in the second half of 2016 after taking over the starting role.
USA TODAY SportsButch Dill
RHP Ryan Pressly
2016 Stats: 6-7, 3.70 ERA, 72 G, 75.1 IP, 67 K, 1.35 WHIP Outlook: Pressly has spent all four of his big-league years in Minnesota, and he looks to make a mark in his fifth. The spring training ERA of 8.00 is deceiving -- he threw seven scoreless innings before allowing seven runs in his final two appearances.
USA TODAY SportsBrad Rempel
LHP Taylor Rogers
2016 Stats: 3-1, 3.96 ERA, 57 G, 61.1 IP, 64 K, 1.29 WHIP Outlook: Rogers was a nice surprise for the Twins in his rookie campaign, whiffing 64 batters while walking only 16. With left-hander Glen Perkins starting the year on the disabled list, Rogers will be tested early and often as one of two southpaws in the Twins' bullpen.
USA TODAY SportsBrad Rempel
OF Eddie Rosario
2016 Stats: .269 BA, .295 OBP, .421 SLG, 92 G, 335 AB, 90 H, 10 HR, 32 RBI, 12 BB, 91 K, 1.1 WAR Outlook: Rosario impressed at the World Baseball Classic, going 6-for-19 with five RBI, two doubles and a triple. He made headlines in the outfield after gunning down Jean Segura on a one-hop throw to home plate, an encouraging sign for the Twins' starting left fielder. He'll look to build on a strong finish to the 2016 season, when Rosario hit .305 through 60 games after being sent down to Triple-A for nearly two months from mid-May to early July.
USA TODAY SportsKim Klement
3B Miguel Sano
2016 Stats: .236 BA, .319 OBP, .462 SLG, 116 G, 437 AB, 103 H, 25 HR, 66 RBI, 54 BB, 178 K, 0.8 WAR Outlook: Expectations were soaring after Sano finished third in the 2015 AL Rookie of the Year voting, but the Dominican Republic native wasn't able to find that same rhythm last season. A small reason for his struggles was the short-lived experiment of starting Sano in the outfield, a position not exactly cut out for his 6-foot-4, 260-pound frame. Twins fans hope Sano can find the stroke he showed his rookie season while taking over full time at third base.
USA TODAY SportsButch Dill
OF Danny Santana
2016 Stats: .240 BA, .279 OBP, .326 SLG, 75 G, 233 AB, 56 H, 2 HR, 14 RBI, 12 BB, 55 K, -1.3 WAR Outlook: Santana played 61 games for Minnesota in the outfield last season, and he'll likely see about the same amount of action while backing up Rosario, Buxton and Kepler.
USA TODAY SportsJasen Vinlove
RHP Ervin Santana
2016 Stats: 7-11, 3.38 ERA, 30 G, 181 2/3 IP, 149 K, 1.21 WHIP Outlook: Santana led the Twins' rotation in most major categories last year, and he's likely to do it again in 2017. He offers stability at the top of the rotation, and came on strong late during the second half of the season, when he had a 2.65 ERA in 14 starts.
USA TODAY SportsKim Klement
RHP Hector Santiago
2016 Stats: 13-10, 4.70 ERA, 33 G, 182 IP, 144 K, 1.36 WHIP Outlook: After finishing his run with the Los Angeles Angels on a high note, Santiago's ERA climbed after he joined the Twins, while his K/9 fell from 8.0 to 5.4 after the trade. He posted a 5.58 ERA with the Twins last season, but if his numbers can return to their pre-trade levels, Santiago could be a valuable addition to the middle of the rotation.
USA TODAY SportsJasen Vinlove
RHP Michael Tonkin
2016 Stats: 3-2, 5.02 ERA, 65 G, 71.2 IP, 80 K, 1.45 WHIP Outlook: Despite the Twins' slow start last April, Tonkin actually recorded his best month as a big leaguer, tallying 15 strikeouts while allowing only two runs in 12 innings.