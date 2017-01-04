Gophers head coaching position: 6 candidates who could replace Tracy Claeys

Dave Aranda, LSU (defensive coordinator)

Aranda already knows the Big Ten West, having served as Wisconsin’s defensive coordinator from 2013-15. Aranda left the Badgers to run LSU’s defense in 2016, and he is fresh off one of the biggest wins of his career when his defense held Heisman trophy winner Lamar Jackson and the Louisville Cardinals to nine points in the Citrus Bowl. Already on the pursuit of moving up in the college football world, Aranda is ready to become a head coach. However, he just signed an extension with LSU through 2020 (which will pay him more in base salary in 2017 than Claeys would have earned with Minnesota), so it might take a hefty price to lure him out of Baton Rouge.

Matt Bush-USA TODAY Sports

Matt Bush