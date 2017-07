AMILE JEFFERSON, F, 6-9, 225

In the storied history of Duke, no one has played more games than Jefferson's 150, which is also tied for the seventh most games played in NCAA history. He became the 11th Blue Devil to accumulate 1,000 points and 900 rebounds in his career. Jefferson was averaging 11.4 points and 10.3 rebounds after nine games as a senior in 2015-16 when he fractured a foot and had to miss the rest of the season. Given a fifth year, Jefferson averaged 10.2 points, 8.4 rebounds and 1.9 blocks last season.