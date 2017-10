Ervin Santana, Twins pitcher (↓ DOWN)

Santana, who entered Tuesday's game 0-5 at Yankee Stadium, made a bold proclamation ahead of the American League wild-card game: "So tomorrow it's going to be one." He barely made it out of the first inning, allowing a game-tying three-run homer to Didi Gregorius and departing after the second. He wasn't alone. Santana followed New York starter Luis Severino out the door after the Yankees ace allowed three runs in the first inning.