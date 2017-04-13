5 takeaways from Game 1 of Wild vs. Blues

The Minnesota Wild lost an overtime heartbreaker in Game 1, falling 2-1 to the St. Louis Blues despite dominating for lengthy stretches at Xcel Energy Center. Zach Parise finally broke through with 23 seconds remaining in the third period to force overtime, but an outstanding performance by Blues goalie Jake Allen has the Wild on their heels heading into Game 2. Check out our five biggest takeaways from the first playoff game of the season.
Jake Allen played out of his mind
Allen isn't supposed to be this good, and for 36 games he wasn’t. Allen played former Blues head coach Ken Hitchcock out of a job with a dismal .895 save percentage and nearly tanked their season in the process, before turning things around after Mike Yeo was promoted. He has a league-leading .938 save percentage with a 1.85 goals-against average in 25 starts since Yeo's promotion, which is either a piping hot streak by a career .915 goalie or a life-changing turnaround. Either way, Allen was dialed in for Game 1, and made an eye-popping 51 saves. Is that going to happen again? Probably not, but the odds that the Wild are going to overwhelm a team that allowed just 28.4 shots on goal per game during the regular season like that again are also less than great.
Jake Allen isn't invincible
Allen was just masterful, making huge safe after huge save, but also benefited from a few instances of unbelievable puck luck. Mikael Granlund isn't going to miss an empty net all that often. Zach Parise isn't going to inadvertently gift Allen a save in the crease again. The odds that Charlie Coyle's stick is going to break at that moment in overtime? Also low.
Minnesota shut down Tarasenko … almost
Lost in the Allen narrative is the fact that the Wild held the Blues to just 26 shots on goal, while leading scorer Vladimir Tarasenko was held mostly in check. Mikko Koivu's line was effective against the sharp-shooting Russian, holding him to just four shots on goal in 33 shifts worth of action. He finally came through in overtime, setting up Joel Edmundson's goal after bullying his way past Koivu. It's a hollow victory, but holding one of the league's top scorers to just a shot per period through nearly 80 minutes of hockey is a good sign for the Wild moving forward.
Devan Dubnyk looks solid despite the box score
It was a mixed bag for Dubnyk, who wasn't tested often but made a few game-saving stops when called upon. He saved the game with three minutes to go in regulation, stoning Tarasenko on a point-blank chance. It's hard to hold the Blues' first goal against Dubnyk after a series of defensive breakdowns left Vladimir Sobotka alone in the slot. His shot appeared to deflect in off Wild defenseman Christian Folin. The overtime goal can't really be pinned on Dubnyk either, after Tarasenko's shot found its way out of a scrum in front of the net and onto Edmundson's stick.
The Wild played with five defensemen for most of the night
As noted by the Star Tribune's Michael Russo, head coach Bruce Boudreau doesn't seem to have much confidence in third-year defenseman Christian Folin. The only Wild defender to play fewer than 22 minutes in Game 1, Folin had a hand in the Blues' first goal, running into Eric Staal and giving Sobotka a prime chance in the slot. Ryan Suter and Jared Spurgeon are used to playing big minutes (they both logged more than 25 per game during the regular season), but fatigue on the blue line could be a factor moving forward.