5 takeaways from Game 1 of Wild vs. Blues

Jake Allen played out of his mind

Allen isn't supposed to be this good, and for 36 games he wasn’t. Allen played former Blues head coach Ken Hitchcock out of a job with a dismal .895 save percentage and nearly tanked their season in the process, before turning things around after Mike Yeo was promoted. He has a league-leading .938 save percentage with a 1.85 goals-against average in 25 starts since Yeo's promotion, which is either a piping hot streak by a career .915 goalie or a life-changing turnaround. Either way, Allen was dialed in for Game 1, and made an eye-popping 51 saves. Is that going to happen again? Probably not, but the odds that the Wild are going to overwhelm a team that allowed just 28.4 shots on goal per game during the regular season like that again are also less than great.