FOX Sports North’s 2016 Vikings season awards

Play of the Year: Trae Waynes’ game-winning interception in Week 2

Vikings fans have seen this one before: The Vikings have a slim lead late in the fourth quarter, victory is within reach, and Aaron Rodgers is leading a frighteningly perfect two-minute drill with heartbreak on his mind. "Not today," said Waynes. After being bullied into a series of penalties throughout the game, Waynes was the hero on the Packers’ last play. Waynes jumped Rodgers’ pass to Davante Adams with less than two minutes remaining and the Packers closing in on field-goal range, all but ending the game and giving the Vikings their first win over Green Bay at U.S. Bank Stadium.

