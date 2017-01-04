FOX Sports North’s 2016 Vikings season awards
The Vikings' End of Season Awards
The Minnesota Vikings' season began with such promise after a 5-0 start but finished in disappointment after ending with an 8-8 record. FOX Sports North takes a look back at the key players and highlights from the 2016 season.
Offensive MVP: Sam Bradford
The 11th-hour deal that brought Sam Bradford to Minnesota was roundly criticized for the cost (which included a 2017 first-round draft pick) and his lengthy injury history, but it’s hard to argue with the results. Bradford delivered despite playing behind a decimated offensive line, throwing for 3,877 and 20 touchdowns against just five interceptions, while completing an NFL-record 71.6 percent of his passes.Brace Hemmelgarn Brace Hemmelgarn-USA TODAY Sport
Defensive MVP: Xavier Rhodes
Rhodes emerged as one of the league’s top cornerbacks in his fourth season, hauling in five interceptions, more than doubling his previous career total. His impressive performances included shutting down Carolina Panthers receiver Kelvin Benjamin in his first appearance of the season and holding New York Giants receiver Odell Beckham Jr. to just three catches for 23 yards in Week 4.Brace Hemmelgarn Brace Hemmelgarn-USA TODAY Sport
Breakout Star, Defense: Danielle Hunter
The Vikings’ defense was characterized by its depth during a dominant 5-0 stretch to start the season, and Hunter epitomized the problems that opposing offenses were facing. Hunter didn’t start a game for the Vikings but led the team with 12.5 sacks, prompting fellow defensive end Brian Robison to remark that they’ll need to make room for the hulking LSU product to start next season.Jim Brown Jim Brown-USA TODAY Sports
Breakout Star, Offense: Adam Thielen
A feel-good story for his first two pro seasons, Thielen emerged as a critical contributor for the Vikings in his third season. Originally signed as an undrafted free agent out of Division II Minnesota State, Thielen smashed his previous career highs in his third season. He led the Vikings with 967 receiving yards and finished second with five receiving touchdowns. His previous career highs? 144 yards in 2015 and a single score in 2014. He as many catches (12) against Green Bay in Week 16 than he had all of last season.USA TODAY NETWORK Dan Powers-USA TODAY Sports
Offensive Rookie of the Year: Nick Easton
Originally signed by the Baltimore Ravens as an undrafted free agent, Easton eventually found his way to Minnesota last season via a trade with the San Francisco 49ers. However, he made his NFL debut in 2016, appearing in 11 games for the Vikings and starting the last five at center following an injury to Joe Berger.Courtesy of Vikings.com
Defensive Rookie of the Year: N/A
Mackensie Alexander and Jayron Kearse were the only rookies to log significant minutes on defense for the Vikings and … well … they both showed promise. Much like Trae Waynes did in his rookie season, Alexander experienced significant growing pains in the form of pass interference and holding calls, while he finished the season on injured reserve. Kearse struggled to make an impact in any of his 16 appearances, although his 6-foot-4 frame remains packed with potential. Final defensive snaps for rookies were: Kearse 78, Alexander 68, Stephen Weatherly 1. Yeah, a good year to take a pass on this award.Bruce Kluckhohn Bruce Kluckhohn-USA TODAY Sports
Special Teams Player of the Year: Cordarrelle Patterson
Patterson led the NFL in yards per kickoff return for the third time in four years. His 31.7 yards per return was enough to earn him his second career Pro Bowl appearance, and he returned one 104 yards for a touchdown against Arizona (his 5th career return TD). He also starred as a gunner on the punt team, recording six tackles.Brad Rempel Brad Rempel-USA TODAY Sports
Play of the Year: Trae Waynes’ game-winning interception in Week 2
Vikings fans have seen this one before: The Vikings have a slim lead late in the fourth quarter, victory is within reach, and Aaron Rodgers is leading a frighteningly perfect two-minute drill with heartbreak on his mind. "Not today," said Waynes. After being bullied into a series of penalties throughout the game, Waynes was the hero on the Packers’ last play. Waynes jumped Rodgers’ pass to Davante Adams with less than two minutes remaining and the Packers closing in on field-goal range, all but ending the game and giving the Vikings their first win over Green Bay at U.S. Bank Stadium.Brace Hemmelgarn Brace Hemmelgarn-USA TODAY Sport
High Point: The 31-13 win over Houston in Week 5
The Vikings’ defense was its world-beating best against hapless quarterback Brock Osweiler and the Texans. Adam Thielen and Cordarrelle Patterson powered the offense, while the defense held Osweiler to just 184 yards and a touchdown. The Vikings led 24-0 at one point in the first half, and allowed just two field goals before surrendering a meaningless touchdown in the fourth quarter.Bruce Kluckhohn Bruce Kluckhohn-USA TODAY Sports
Low Point: The 38-25 loss to Green Bay in Week 16
Not even one of the best passing performances of Bradford’s career could save them from one seemed like a forgone conclusion following their near-total collapse. From the defensive backs’ alleged mutiny over how best to cover Jordy Nelson, to Adrian Peterson's absence, Week 16 was a backbreaker in many ways. The Packers avenged their Week 2 loss and ended the Vikings’ playoff hopes at Lambeau Field, a cruel twist for a team that started the season fantasizing about the Super Bowl.USA TODAY NETWORK Dan Powers-USA TODAY Sports