2016-17 Winnipeg Jets Schedule: Regular Season - January

Regular Season
1/3
AT
Tampa Bay Lightning Lightning (19-16-4)
W 6 - 4
Amalie Arena
Recap Box Score
1/4
AT
Florida Panthers Panthers (16-15-8)
W 4 - 1
BB&T Center
Recap Box Score
1/7
AT
Buffalo Sabres Sabres (15-15-9)
L 3 - 4
KeyBank Center
Recap Box Score
1/9
VS
Calgary Flames Flames (22-19-2)
W 2 - 0
MTS Centre
Recap Box Score
1/11
VS
Montreal Canadiens Canadiens (26-10-6)
L 4 - 7
MTS Centre
Recap Box Score
1/13
AT
Arizona Coyotes Coyotes (13-22-6)
L 3 - 4
Gila River Arena
Recap Box Score
1/14
AT
Los Angeles Kings Kings (22-17-4)
L 2 - 3 (OT)
Staples Center
Recap Box Score
1/16
AT
San Jose Sharks Sharks (26-16-2)
L 2 - 5
SAP Center at San Jose
Recap Box Score
1/18
VS
Arizona Coyotes Coyotes (13-25-6)
W 6 - 3
MTS Centre
Recap Box Score
1/21
VS
St. Louis Blues Blues (23-19-5)
W 5 - 3
MTS Centre
Recap Box Score
1/23
VS
Anaheim Ducks Ducks (26-13-9)
8:00p ET KCOP, TSN3
MTS Centre
Tickets Odds
1/24
VS
San Jose Sharks Sharks (28-16-2)
8:00p ET CSCA, TSN3
MTS Centre
Tickets Odds
1/26
AT
Chicago Blackhawks Blackhawks (29-14-5)
8:30p ET CSNC, TSN3
United Center
Tickets Odds
1/31
AT
St. Louis Blues Blues (23-19-5)
8:00p ET FSMW
Scottrade Center
Tickets Odds
