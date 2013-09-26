|Regular Season
|
1/3
|
AT
|W 6 - 4
|
Amalie Arena
|
1/4
|
AT
|W 4 - 1
|
BB&T Center
|
1/7
|
AT
|L 3 - 4
|
KeyBank Center
|
1/9
|
VS
|W 2 - 0
|
MTS Centre
|
1/11
|
VS
|L 4 - 7
|
MTS Centre
|
1/13
|
AT
|L 3 - 4
|
Gila River Arena
|
1/14
|
AT
|L 2 - 3 (OT)
|
Staples Center
|
1/16
|
AT
|L 2 - 5
|
SAP Center at San Jose
|
1/18
|
VS
|W 6 - 3
|
MTS Centre
|
1/21
|
VS
|W 5 - 3
|
MTS Centre
|
1/23
|
VS
|8:00p ET KCOP, TSN3
|
MTS Centre
|
1/24
|
VS
|8:00p ET CSCA, TSN3
|
MTS Centre
|
1/26
|
AT
|8:30p ET CSNC, TSN3
|
United Center
|
1/31
|
AT
|8:00p ET FSMW
|
Scottrade Center