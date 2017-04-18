‘Fargo’ character or NHL player?

Can hockey fans identify NHL player names from characters from FX’s hit show ‘Fargo?’ We asked to find out.

More  NHL  Videos

Predators LIVE To GO: Nashville puts Hawks on the brink after thrilling 3-2 OT win

Predators LIVE To GO: Nashville puts Hawks on the brink after thrilling 3-2 OT win

12 hours ago

Ducks Live: Ryan Getzlaf has deep ties in Calgary

Ducks Live: Ryan Getzlaf has deep ties in Calgary

15 hours ago

If you're a keeper, don't take your eye off the ball

If you're a keeper, don't take your eye off the ball

19 hours ago

Werenski takes a puck to the face, ruled out for playoffs

Werenski takes a puck to the face, ruled out for playoffs

20 hours ago

Dubinsky says Jackets will have to 'dig down' after Game 3 loss

Dubinsky says Jackets will have to 'dig down' after Game 3 loss

1 day ago

Atkinson on Werenski: 'He's an absolute warrior'

Atkinson on Werenski: 'He's an absolute warrior'

1 day ago

More NHL Videos