Zack Smith signs four-year contract with Senators

Zack Smith signed a 4 year $13 million dollar contract with the Ottawa Senators averaging an annual cap hit of $3.25 per season.

Ottawa selected Smith 79th overall in the 2008 NHL draft. Smith has played 8 NHL seasons with Ottawa.

Playing 443 career games scoring 75 goals, 61 assist ,136 points, and 530 career penalty Minutes.

“I’m very happy to get this done and I’m looking forward to the future here in Ottawa.” “The direction the team is going in was one of the biggest selling points.” – Zack Smith on his four-year extension

The 28 year old Smith hadn’t scored more than 14 goals or totaled more than 26 points in a season before last years breakout. Scoring 25 goals and finishing with 36 points.

A valuable asset for Head Coach Guy Boucher, Smith plays both Left Wing and Centre. Smith also plays in all situations top six ,bottom six ,power play and Penalty Kill. Winning 51.2% of his career faceoffs Smith is called upon to win key draws.

Senators Head Coach Guy Boucher says Smith’s production is down this season due to his role on the club.

“We’re looking for reliable guys to develop our team on the defensive side and we’ve used him in that regard a lot.”

Smith has started 52.9% of his shifts in the defensive zone and is third on the Sens in expected +/- at +4.9.

Zack Smith has the ability to play up and down the Senators lineup with never looking out of place. A great team player that does everything asked of him.

Want your voice heard? Join the SenShot team!

This article originally appeared on