Zach Hyman signs 4-year extension with Maple Leafs

TORONTO (AP) Zach Hyman signed a $10 million, four-year contract extension with the Toronto Maple Leafs on Wednesday.

The 25-year-old forward was set to become an unrestricted free agent after the upcoming season.

The former University of Michigan player had 10 goals and 18 assists in 82 regular-season games last season and added a goal and three assists in six playoff games. He was 14 goals and 20 assists in 98 career NHL games.