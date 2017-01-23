Zach Bogosian Has Earned A Spot On The Blueline For The Buffalo Sabres

The Buffalo Sabres have a few players that fans love to hate. Adam pitches in his two cents on the blueliner from Massena, NY.

Am I the only guy in 716 that likes Zach “Bogo” Bogosian? I know that Buffalo Sabres GM Tim Murray must like him, otherwise he wouldn’t have traded for him in the big Sabres/Jets trade back at the trade deadline in 2015.

In the trade deal, we sent defenseman Tyler “bucket-o-pucks” Myers to Winnipeg for Bogosian. Honestly, besides Myer’s rookie season in Buffalo, he was a dud for the Blue & Gold.

For all the Bogo haters out there, this is an open forum for you to tell me why you dislike him so much!

As for me, I will list the reasons why I like and appreciate him!

He can throw a body check multiple times a game, unlike the rest of the team.

Bogo stands up for his teammates when they get rocked or abused.

The dude can fight. Bogo may win some, lose some, and others may be a draw, but at least he drops the gloves and makes a stance!

I have a soft spot for USA hockey players, especially when they are from New York State!

I feel as if Zach gives an honest and consistent effort each night when he plays.

Zach Bogosian is a defenseman. He’s not going to be scoring goals left and right – although he sure picked a good time to net one this Saturday! – that’s the job of the forwards on the team. I know there are many fans out there that are upset that Zach Bogosian is not another Rasmus Ristolianien, but come on: defensemen do not always have to be known for being goal scorers, that’s why we have these players called forwards. It’s like cornerbacks in football. There’re cornerbacks for a reason; they are guys who want to be wide receivers, but they can’t catch! Sure, every now and then a blind squirrel finds a nut; a cornerback intercepts a pass and a defenseman scores a goal…yippee!

Yes, I wish we still had D-men like Jay McKee and Brian Campbell on the team, but that was 10 years ago! Let’s get over the past and live in the present!

The Buffalo Sabres need six defensemen, and some of them need to just know how to bang bodies and stop the other team from scoring. Here’s your chance to weigh in on whether Zach Bogosian is a solid option for this team, or whether you feel he will be traded or exposed to the expansion draft this summer! Thank you!

This article originally appeared on