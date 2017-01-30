SenShot’s looking for Writers

Are you passionate about your team? Is your team the Ottawa Senators? Do you want to be heard? If you answered yes, then we have a great opportunity for you.

Write for SenShot, FanSided’s home for the Ottawa Senators. As of February 1st, SenShot.com needs writers and site experts. You can be this person. Senshot covers all facets of the organization: Game previews, recaps ,prospect updates, transactions, AHL ,Ottawa 67’s and historical pieces.

Why not become a FanSider?

Want your voice heard? Join the SenShot team!

SenShot.com is looking for writers passionate about Ottawa and the Senators. Writers are asked to contribute 1-2 posts per week but are encouraged too write as much as possible.

Site Experts are asked to provide readers with fresh daily content and run the site from an editorial stand point.

How to apply

Feel free to Complete an application. If you have any questions about the roles, please feel free to email tim.redinger@

