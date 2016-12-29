World Juniors Daily Update: Team U.S.A, Sweet Sweden & More

Day Three of the World Juniors is Over, Who Won? Who Lost? and Who Were the Top Players of the Day? We’re Here to Let You Know!

Day three of the World Juniors is now in the books. Sweden continued their winning streak against a sneaky Swiss team. And the United States improved their record as well with a win over the struggling Slovak team.

Sweden improved to a 2-0-0-0 record to lead Group A with a 4-2 win over Switzerland Wednesday night. They’re continuing to show everyone that they’re the top team to watch from Group A. And the United States did the same when they took the “W” in their game against Slovakia. While being in the much tougher Group B division, the U.S is tied with Canada with six points and a 2-0-0-0 record.

Game Results:

Sweden (4) vs. Switzerland (2)

United States (5) vs. Slovakia (2)

Player Stats:

F Kirill Kaprizov (RUS) – 4G – 3A – 7PTS

D Yegor Rykov (RUS) – 1G – 4A – 5PTS

F Mikhail Vorobyov (RUS) – 0G – 5A – 5PTS

F Mathew Barzal (CAN) – 1G – 3A – 4PTS

F Alexander Polunin (RUS) – 2G – 2A – 4PTS

F Joel Eriksson Ek (SWE) – 3G – 1A – 4PTS

F Carl Grundstrom (SWE) – 1G – 3A – 4PTS

F Alexander Nylander (SWE) – 2G – 2A – 4PTS

F Damien Riat (SUI) – 1G – 3A – 4PTS

F Nico Hischier (SUI) – 1G – 3A – 4PTS

F Dylan Strome (CAN) – 2G – 1A- 3PTS

D Thomas Chabot (CAN) – 1G – 2A – 3PTS

D Jakub Zboril (CZE) – 0G – 3A – 3PTS

F Michael Spacek (CZE) – 1G – 2A – 3PTS

F Danil Yurtaikin (RUS) – 1G – 2A – 3PTS

D Jonas Siegenthaler (SUI) – 1G – 2A – 3PTS

F Calvin Thurkauf (SUI) – 2G – 1A – 3PTS

F Clayton Keller (USA) – 2G – 1A – 3PTS

F Troy Terry (USA) – 1G – 2A – 3PTS

F Tage Thompson (USA) – 1G – 2A – 3PTS

F Colin White (USA) – 2G – 1A – 3PTS

F Boris Sadecky (SVK) – 0G – 2A – 2PTS

F Jonas Rondbjerg (DEN) – 0G – 2A – 2PTS

D Jeremy Lauzon (CAN) – 1G – 1A – 2PTS

F Anthony Cirelli (CAN) – 1G – 1A – 2PTS

F Tyson Jost (CAN) – 1G – 1A – 2PTS

F Julien Gauthier (CAN) – 0G – 2A – 2PTS

F Dillon Dube (CAN) – 0G – 2A – 2PTS

F Pierre-Luc Dubois (CAN) – 0G – 2A – 2PTS

F Filip Chlapik (CZE) – 2G – 0A – 2PTS

F Denis Guryanov (RUS) – 0G – 2A – 2PTS

F Joona Luoto (FIN) – 1G – 1A – 2PTS

D Lucas Carlsson (SWE) – 1G – 1A – 2PTS

D David Bernhardt (SWE) 0G – 2A – 2PTS

D Rasmus Dahlin (SWE) – 1G – 1A – 2PTS

F Loic In Albon (SUI) – 1G – 1A – 2PTS

F Jack Roslovic (USA) – 0G – 2A – 2PTS

D Casey Fitzgerald (USA) – 0G – 2A – 2PTS

D Joseph Cecconi (USA) – 0G – 2A – 2PTS

F Oliver Pataky (SVK) – 0G – 1A – 1PT

D Michal Roman (SVK) – 1G – 0A – 1PT

D Martin Fehervary (SVK) – 1G – 0A – 1PT

F Martin Andrisik (SVK) – 0G – 1A – 1PT

D Adam Fox (USA) – 0G – 1A – 1PT

D Jack Ahcan (USA) – 0G – 1A – 1PT

F Jordan Greenway (USA) – 1G – 0A – 1PT

F Luke Kunin (USA) – 0G – 2A – 2PTS

F Patrick Harper (USA) – 1G – 0A – 1PT

F Jeremy Bracco (USA) – 1G – 0A – 1PT

D Caleb Jones (USA) – 0G – 1A – 1PT

F Kieffer Bellows (USA) – 0G – 1A – 1PT

F Tanner Laczynski (USA) – 1G – 0A – 1PT

D Charlie McAvoy (USA) – 1G – 0A – 1PT

F Kirill Belyayev (RUS) – 1G – 0A – 1PT

F Pavel Karnaukhov (RUS) – 1G – 0A – 1PT

F Denis Alexeyev (RUS) – 0G – 1A – 1PT

D Vadim Kudako (RUS) – 0G – 1A – 1PT

D Grigori Dronov (RUS) – 0G – 1A – 1PT

D Mikhail Sergachyov (RUS) – 1G – 0A – 1PT

D Mikhail Sidorov (RUS) – 0G – 1A – 1PT

F Yakov Trenin (RUS) – 1G – 0A – 1PT

F Dominik Diem (SUI) – 0G – 1A – 1PT

F Lias Andersson (SWE) – 1G – 0A – 1PT

F Rasmus Asplund (SWE) – 0G – 1A – 1PT

D Oliver Kylington (SWE) – 0G – 1A – 1PT

D Gabriel Carlsson (SWE) – 0G – 1A – 1PT

F Jonathan Dahlen (SWE) – 1G – 0A – 1PT

D Eduards Jansons (LAT) – 0G – 1A – 1PT

F Renars Krastenbergs (LAT) – 1G – 0A – 1PT

F Martins Dzierkals (LAT) – 0G – 1A – 1PT

F Rudolfs Balcers (LAT) – 1G – 0A – 1PT

F Nikolaj Krag (DEN) – 1G – 0A- 1PT

F William Boysen (DEN) – 1G – 0A – 1PT

F Alexander True (DEN) – 0G – 1A – 1PT

D Nicolai Weichel (DEN) – 0G – 1A – 1PT

F Frederik Hoeg (DEN) – 0G – 1A – 1PT

D Morten Jensen (DEN) – 0G – 1A – 1PT

F David Madsen (DEN) – 1G – 0A – 1PT

D Anders Koch (DEN) – 0G – 1A – 1PT

F Joachim Blichfeld (DEN) – 1G – 0A – 1PT

D Jesper Mattila (FIN) – 0G – 1A – 1PT

F Julius Mattila (FIN) – 0G – 1A – 1PT

F Kasper Bjorkqvist (FIN) – 1G – 0A – 1PT

D Urho Vaakanainen (FIN) – 1G – 0A – 1PT

F Teemu Vayrynen (FIN) – 0G – 1A – 1PT

F Adam Musil (CZE) – 0A – 1A – 1PT

D Daniel Krenzelok (CZE) – 1G – 0A – 1PT

D Filip Hronek (CZE) – 0G – 1A – 1PT

F Radek Koblizek (CZE) – 1G – 0A – 1PT

F Martin Necas (CZE) – 0A- 1A – 1PT

D Philippe Myers (CAN) – 0G – 1A – 1PT

F Nicolas Roy (CAN) – 1G – 0A – 1PT

F Michael McLeod (CAN) – 1G – 0A – 1PT

F Taylor Raddysh (CAN) – 1G – 0A – 1PT

F Blake Speers (CAN) – 0G – 1A – 1PT

Standings:

Group A:

Sweden – 2-0-0-0 – 6PTS

Czech Republic – 1-0-1-0 – 4PTS

Denmark – 1-0-0-1 – 3PTS

Switzerland – 0-1-0-1 – 2PTS

Finland – 0-0-0-2 – 0PTS

Group B:

Canada – 2-0-0-0 – 6PTS

United States – 2-0-0-0 – 6PTS

Russia – 1-0-0-1 – 3PTS

Slovakia – 0-0-0-2 – 0PTS

Latvia – 0-0-0-2 – 0PTS

Top Forward of the Day: Joel Eriksson Ek (SWE) – (2G, 0A, 2PTS)

While several players registered two points today, Joel Eriksson Ek scored two goals while having a plus two rating. Him, Carl Grundstrom and Alexander Nylander continue to pave the way for Team Sweden as they lead the Group A Division.

Top Defenseman of the Day: Joseph Cecconi (USA) – (OG, 2A, 2PTS)

Team U.S.A’s game against Slovakia was great as they broke out in scoring and had two players each score two points a piece, one of whom was defenseman Joseph Cecconi. And to go along with that, not one player was in the minus despite the team being scored on twice. Which means the right players were on the ice when it mattered and off the ice when Slovakia managed to net a few.

Top Goalie of the Day: Joseph Woll (USA) – (1W, .900SV%, 2.00GAA)Joseph Woll is a top tier goalie and gathered his first win of the tournament for the United States against Slovakia on day three. The United States has a lot of contemplating going forward since both Woll and Tyler Parsons have been amazing for the team helping them tie with Team Canada for the lead in Group B with a 2-0-0-0 record.

Tomorrow, Dec. 29th Schedule:

Czech Republic vs. Denmark (1:00pm EST)

United States vs. Russia (3:30pm EST)

Sweden vs. Finland (5:30pm EST)

Canada vs. Latvia (8:00pm EST)

Day four is going to be filled with a great amount of entertainment as the United States faces Russia who just came off a 9-1 win against Latvia. Denmark is coming off a big win against Team Finland and the Czech Republic is coming off a loss from a significantly weaker Swiss team, so that’s going to make for a fantastic game.

Finland will be looking for redemption against the red hot team from Sweden, but given their current play and then looking at Sweden’s it’s kinda predictable who will win, but anything is possible. And to finish off the day, Canada will be playing against the Latvians who have yet to win a single game. So while Canada is expected to come out with the win, don’t be surprised if Latvia makes it very hard for them to do so.

