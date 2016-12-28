World Juniors Daily Update: Russia’s Revenge, Swiss OT, Kirill Kaprizov

Day Two of the World Juniors is Over, Who Won? Who Lost? and Who Were the Top Players of the Day? We’re Here to Let You Know!

Day two of the World Juniors is done and things didn’t quite go as expected for a few teams. Russia absolutely annihilated Latvia, Finland continues to struggle while Switzerland pulled off an upset and Canada continued their streak.

Let’s start with Russia, how about that win? After losing to Canada the day before, Russia redeems themselves with a massive 9-1 victory over Latvia. Switzerland pulled off an upset over the Czech’s as they took a very close game in overtime. Canada continues their winning streak and showing everyone they may just win it all. And finally, the team who did win it all last year continues to struggle. Finland just can’t seem to score goals or hold a lead. They need to win these next two games to have any sort of chance of continuing in the tournament.

Game Results:

Switzerland (4 OT) vs. Czech Republic (3)

Russia (9) vs. Latvia (1)

Finland (2) vs. Denmark (3)

Slovakia (0) vs. Canada (5)

Player Stats:

F Kirill Kaprizov (RUS) – 4G – 3A – 7PTS

D Yegor Rykov (RUS) – 1G – 4A – 5PTS

F Mikhail Vorobyov (RUS) – 0G – 5A – 5PTS

F Mathew Barzal (CAN) – 1G – 3A – 4PTS

F Alexander Polunin (RUS) – 2G – 2A – 4PTS

F Dylan Strome (CAN) – 2G – 1A- 3PTS

F Damien Riat (SUI) – 1G – 2A – 3PTS

F Nico Hischier (SUI) – 1G – 2A – 3PTS

D Jakub Zboril (CZE) – 0G – 3A – 3PTS

D Thomas Chabot (CAN) – 1G – 2A – 3PTS

F Danil Yurtaikin (RUS) – 1G – 2A – 3PTS

F Michael Spacek (CZE) – 1G – 2A – 3PTS

F Jonas Rondbjerg (DEN) – 0G – 2A – 2PTS

F Alexander Nylander (SWE) – 2G – 0A – 2PTS

F Joel Eriksson Ek (SWE) – 1G – 1A – 2PTS

F Carl Grundstrom (SWE) – 1G – 1A – 2PTS

D Jeremy Lauzon (CAN) – 1G – 1A – 2PTS

F Clayton Keller (USA) – 2G – 0A – 2PTS

F Calvin Thurkauf (SUI) – 1G – 1A – 2PTS

D Rasmus Dahlin (SWE) – 1G – 1A – 2PTS

F Troy Terry (USA) – 0G – 2A – 2PTS

F Filip Chlapik (CZE) – 2G – 0A – 2PTS

F Tage Thompson (USA) – 0G – 2A – 2PTS

F Anthony Cirelli (CAN) – 1G – 1A – 2PTS

F Colin White (USA) – 1G – 1A – 2PTS

F Denis Guryanov (RUS) – 0G – 2A – 2PTS

F Joona Luoto (FIN) – 1G – 1A – 2PTS

F Tyson Jost (CAN) – 1G – 1A – 2PTS

F Julien Gauthier (CAN) – 0G – 2A – 2PTS

F Dillon Dube (CAN) – 0G – 2A – 2PTS

F Pierre-Luc Dubois (CAN) – 0G – 2A – 2PTS

D Casey Fitzgerald (USA) – 0G – 1A – 1PT

D Adam Fox (USA) – 0G – 1A – 1PT

F Jordan Greenway (USA) – 1G – 0A – 1PT

F Jeremy Bracco (USA) – 1G – 0A – 1PT

F Kirill Belyayev (RUS) – 1G – 0A – 1PT

F Pavel Karnaukhov (RUS) – 1G – 0A – 1PT

F Denis Alexeyev (RUS) – 0G – 1A – 1PT

D Vadim Kudako (RUS) – 0G – 1A – 1PT

D Grigori Dronov (RUS) – 0G – 1A – 1PT

D Mikhail Sidorov (RUS) – 0G – 1A – 1PT

F Yakov Trenin (RUS) – 1G – 0A – 1PT

F Loic In Albon (SUI) – 1G – 0A – 1PT

F Dominik Diem (SUI) – 0G – 1A – 1PT

D Jonas Siegenthaler (SUI) – 0G – 1A – 1PT

F Patrick Harper (USA) – 1G – 0A – 1PT

D Eduards Jansons (LAT) – 0G – 1A – 1PT

D Gabriel Carlsson (SWE) – 0G – 1A – 1PT

D Lucas Carlsson (SWE) – 0G – 1A – 1PT

F Nikolaj Krag (DEN) – 1G – 0A- 1PT

F Renars Krastenbergs (LAT) – 1G – 0A – 1PT

D Daniel Krenzelok (CZE) – 1G – 0A – 1PT

F William Boysen (DEN) – 1G – 0A – 1PT

F Alexander True (DEN) – 0G – 1A – 1PT

D Nicolai Weichel (DEN) – 0G – 1A – 1PT

D Anders Koch (DEN) – 0G – 1A – 1PT

F Luke Kunin (USA) – 0G – 1A – 1PT

D Oliver Kylington (SWE) – 0G – 1A – 1PT

D Jesper Mattila (FIN) – 0G – 1A – 1PT

F Julius Mattila (FIN) – 0G – 1A – 1PT

F Kasper Bjorkqvist (FIN) – 1G – 0A – 1PT

D Urho Vaakanainen (FIN) – 1G – 0A – 1PT

F Teemu Vayrynen (FIN) – 0G – 1A – 1PT

F Martins Dzierkals (LAT) – 0G – 1A – 1PT

F Rudolfs Balcers (LAT) – 1G – 0A – 1PT

F Adam Musil (CZE) – 0A – 1A – 1PT

D Philippe Myers (CAN) – 0G – 1A – 1PT

F Martin Necas (CZE) – 0A- 1A – 1PT

F Frederik Hoeg (DEN) – 0G – 1A – 1PT

D Morten Jensen (DEN) – 0G – 1A – 1PT

F David Madsen (DEN) – 1G – 0A – 1PT

F Joachim Blichfeld (DEN) – 1G – 0A – 1PT

F Nicolas Roy (CAN) – 1G – 0A – 1PT

F Jonathan Dahlen (SWE) – 1G – 0A – 1PT

D Mikhail Sergachyov (RUS) – 1G – 0A – 1PT

D Jack Ahcan (USA) – 0G – 1A – 1PT

D David Bernhardt (SWE) 0G – 1A – 1PT

D Filip Hronek (CZE) – 0G – 1A – 1PT

F Radek Koblizek (CZE) – 1G – 0A – 1PT

F Michael McLeod (CAN) – 1G – 0A – 1PT

F Taylor Raddysh (CAN) – 1G – 0A – 1PT

F Blake Speers (CAN) – 0G – 1A – 1PT

Standings:

Group A:

Czech Republic – 1-0-1-0 – 4PTS

Sweden – 1-0-0-0 – 3PTS

Denmark – 1-0-0-1 – 3PTS

Switzerland – 0-2-0-0 – 2PTS

Finland – 0-0-0-2 – 0PTS

Group B:

Canada – 2-0-0-0 – 6PTS

United States – 1-0-0-0 – 3PTS

Russia – 1-0-0-1 – 3PTS

Slovakia – 0-0-0-1 – 0PTS

Latvia – 0-0-0-2 – 0PTS

Top Forward of the Day: Kirill Kaprizov (RUS) – (3G, 2A, 5PTS)

Today was all about Team Russia, and their 9-1 win over Latvia. And forward Kirill Kaprizov lead the team in scoring as they needed to secure a very important win. And in doing so, he notched himself a very impressive five points. Russia will need to continue this momentum moving forward, and Kaprizov will have to follow suit.

Top Defenseman of the Day: Yegor Rykov (RUS) – (0G, 3A, 3PTS)

Like stated above, Russia owned the day. Defenseman Yegor Rykov was right behind Kirill Kaprizov for Russia notching himself three assists. The highest output by a defenseman so far this whole tournament, making him the hottest d-man so far of any team as he currently sits second in total points.

Top Goalie of the Day: Connor Ingram (CAN) – (1W, 1.000SV%, 0.00GAA, 1SO)

Despite only facing six shots all game, Connor Ingram still earned a shutout for Canada against Slovakia. And a shutout is still a shutout regardless of how many shots hit the net. Canada has now won two straight and showing everyone they may just take it all. However, they’ll need to continue scoring at the rate they do and goaltending needs to continue to be at a top level in order to do so.

Tomorrow, Dec. 28, Schedule:

Sweden vs. Switzerland (5:00pm EST)

United States vs. Slovakia (7:30pm EST)

Day three is fairly short, only two games are on the board for that day. First Sweden tries to continue their winning ways against a fast, streaky and sneaky Swiss team. And to finish the day off the United States hopes to continue their streak as well when they face Slovakia, a team who will be looking to rebound after a 5-0 loss to Canada the day before.

