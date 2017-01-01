World Juniors 2017: Sweden, United States, Finland & More

Day Six of the World Juniors is Over, Who Won? Who Lost? and Who Were the Top Players of the Day? We’re Here to Let You Know!

Day six for the World Juniors is now over, which means the Quarter Finals have been set, and now everything is for real. Finland finally caught their first win of the round robin, and the United States have reigned supreme in Group B, while Sweden did the same for Group A.

Sweden had a perfect record throughout the entire round robin going 4-0-0-0 for 12 points. The United States did the exact same thing in Group B when many thought it would be the Canadians. Finland finally achieved their first victory of the tournament with a 2-0 shutout victory over Switzerland. And Russia accomplished the same feat when they shut out Slovakia as well by a score of 2-0.

Game Results:

Czech Republic (2) vs. Sweden (5)

Canada (1) vs. United States (3)

Switzerland (0) vs. Finland (2)

Slovakia (0) vs. Russia (2)

World Junior Player Statistics:

F Alexander Nylander (SWE) – 4G – 5A – 9PTS

F Dylan Strome (CAN) – 2G – 6A- 8PTS

F Kirill Kaprizov (RUS) – 5G – 3A – 8PTS

F Mathew Barzal (CAN) – 3G – 4A – 7PTS

F Clayton Keller (USA) – 3G – 4A – 7PTS

F Taylor Raddysh (CAN) – 5G – 1A – 6PTS

D Yegor Rykov (RUS) – 1G – 5A – 6PTS

F Mikhail Vorobyov (RUS) – 0G – 6A – 6PTS

D Thomas Chabot (CAN) – 2G – 3A – 5PTS

F Damien Riat (SUI) – 1G – 4A – 5PTS

F Nico Hischier (SUI) – 2G – 3A – 5PTS

D Jonas Siegenthaler (SUI) – 1G – 4A – 5PTS

F Joel Eriksson Ek (SWE) – 3G – 2A – 5PTS

F Carl Grundstrom (SWE) – 1G – 4A – 5PTS

F Colin White (USA) – 4G – 1A – 5PTS

F Pierre-Luc Dubois (CAN) – 0G – 4A – 4PTS

F Nikolaj Krag (DEN) – 2G – 2A – 4PTS

F Joachim Blichfeld (DEN) – 3G – 1A – 4PTS

F Alexander Polunin (RUS) – 2G – 2A – 4PTS

F Jonathan Dahlen (SWE) – 4G – 0A – 4PTS

F Troy Terry (USA) – 2G – 2A – 4PTS

F Jordan Greenway (USA) – 2G – 2A – 4PTS

D Kale Clague (CAN) – 0G – 3A – 3PTS

F Anthony Cirelli (CAN) – 2G – 1A – 3PTS

F Julien Gauthier (CAN) – 1G – 2A – 3PTS

F Dillon Dube (CAN) – 0G – 3A – 3PTS

D Philippe Myers (CAN) – 0G – 3A – 3PTS

D Jakub Zboril (CZE) – 0G – 3A – 3PTS

D Filip Hronek (CZE) – 2G – 1A – 3PTS

F Michael Spacek (CZE) – 1G – 2A – 3PTS

F Filip Chlapik (CZE) – 2G – 1A – 3PTS

F Alexander True (DEN) – 1G – 2A – 3PTS

F Mathias From (DEN) – 2G – 1A – 3PTS

F Eeli Tolvanen (FIN) – 1G – 2A – 3PTS

F Aapeli Rasanen (FIN) – 2G – 1A – 3PTS

F Martins Dzierkals (LAT) – 1G – 2A – 3PTS

F Danil Yurtaikin (RUS) – 1G – 2A – 3PTS

F Yakov Trenin (RUS) – 2G – 1A – 3PTS

F Denis Guryanov (RUS) – 1G – 2A – 3PTS

F Calvin Thurkauf (SUI) – 2G – 1A – 3PTS

F Loic In Albon (SUI) – 1G – 2A – 3PTS

D Michal Roman (SVK) – 1G – 2A – 3PTS

F Boris Sadecky (SVK) – 0G – 3A – 3PTS

D David Bernhardt (SWE) – 0G – 3A – 3PTS

F Rasmus Asplund (SWE) – 1G – 2A – 3PTS

D Casey Fitzgerald (USA) – 0G – 3A – 3PTS

F Tage Thompson (USA) – 1G – 2A – 3PTS

D Charlie McAvoy (USA) – 1G – 2A – 3PTS

D Jeremy Lauzon (CAN) – 1G – 1A – 2PTS

F Tyson Jost (CAN) – 1G – 1A – 2PTS

F Mathieu Joseph (CAN) – 0G – 2A – 2PTS

F Nicolas Roy (CAN) – 2G – 0A – 2PTS

F Michael McLeod (CAN) – 2G – 0A – 2PTS

F Blake Speers (CAN) – 0G – 2A – 2PTS

F Adam Musil (CZE) – 0A – 2A – 2PTS

F David Kase (CZE) – 1G – 1A – 2PTS

F Martin Necas (CZE) – 1G- 1A – 2PTS

F Jonas Rondbjerg (DEN) – 0G – 2A – 2PTS

D Nicolai Weichel (DEN) – 0G – 2A – 2PTS

F William Boysen (DEN) – 1G – 1A – 2PTS

D Oliver Gatz (DEN) – 0G – 2A – 2PTS

F Joona Luoto (FIN) – 1G – 1A – 2PTS

D Eduards Jansons (LAT) – 0G – 2A – 2PTS

F Renars Krastenbergs (LAT) – 2G – 0A – 2PTS

F Filips Buncis (LAT) – 1G – 1A – 2PTS

D Karlis Cukste (LAT) – 1G – 1A – 2PTS

F Rudolfs Balcers (LAT) – 1G – 1A – 2PTS

F Kirill Belyayev (RUS) – 1G – 1A – 2PTS

F Pavel Karnaukhov (RUS) – 1G – 1A – 2PTS

F Kirill Urakov (RUS) – 1G – 1A – 2PTS

F Yannick Zehnder (SUI) – 2G – 0A – 2PTS

F Marco Miranda (SUI) – 1G – 1A – 2PTS

F Marek Sloboda (SVK) – 1G – 1A – 2PTS

F Milos Roman (SVK) – 1G – 1A – 2PTS

D Lucas Carlsson (SWE) – 1G – 1A – 2PTS

F Fredrik Karlstrom (SWE) – 0G – 2A – 2PTS

D Rasmus Dahlin (SWE) – 1G – 1A – 2PTS

D Oliver Kylington (SWE) – 0G – 2A – 2PTS

F Lias Andersson (SWE) – 2G – 0A – 2PTS

F Jack Roslovic (USA) – 0G – 2A – 2PTS

D Joseph Cecconi (USA) – 0G – 2A – 2PTS

F Luke Kunin (USA) – 0G – 2A – 2PTS

F Jeremy Bracco (USA) – 2G – 0A – 2PTS

F Tanner Laczynski (USA) – 1G – 1A – 2PTS

D Noah Juulsen (CAN) – 0G – 1A – 1PT

D Dante Fabbro (CAN) – 0G – 1A – 1PT

D Daniel Krenzelok (CZE) – 1G – 0A – 1PT

F Radek Koblizek (CZE) – 1G – 0A – 1PT

F Filip Suchy (CZE) – 0G – 1A – 1PT

F Daniel Kurovsky (CZE) – 0G – 1A – 1PT

F Frederik Hoeg (DEN) – 0G – 1A – 1PT

D Mathias Rondbjerg (DEN) – 0G – 1A – 1PT

D Morten Jensen (DEN) – 0G – 1A – 1PT

F David Madsen (DEN) – 1G – 0A – 1PT

D Anders Koch (DEN) – 0G – 1A – 1PT

D Oliver Larsen (DEN) – 0G – 1A – 1PT

F Niklas Andersen (DEN) – 0G – 1A – 1PT

D Jesper Mattila (FIN) – 0G – 1A – 1PT

F Julius Mattila (FIN) – 0G – 1A – 1PT

F Kasper Bjorkqvist (FIN) – 1G – 0A – 1PT

D Urho Vaakanainen (FIN) – 1G – 0A – 1PT

F Teemu Vayrynen (FIN) – 0G – 1A – 1PT

F Kristian Vesalainen (FIN) – 0G – 1A – 1PT

D Vili Saarijarvi (FIN) – 0G – 1A – 1PT

D Olli Juolevi (FIN) – 0G – 1A – 1PT

F Eduards Tralmaks (LAT) – 0G – 1A – 1PT

F Denis Alexeyev (RUS) – 0G – 1A – 1PT

F Danila Kvartalnov (RUS) – 0G – 1A – 1PT

D Vadim Kudako (RUS) – 0G – 1A – 1PT

D Grigori Dronov (RUS) – 0G – 1A – 1PT

D Mikhail Sergachyov (RUS) – 1G – 0A – 1PT

D Mikhail Sidorov (RUS) – 0G – 1A – 1PT

D Sergei Zborovski (RUS) – 0G – 1A – 1PT

F Dominik Diem (SUI) – 0G – 1A – 1PT

F Nando Eggenberger (SUI) – 1G – 0A – 1PT

D Nico Gross (SUI) – 0G – 1A – 1PT

F Raphael Prassl (SUI) – 0G – 1A – 1PT

D Serge Weber (SUI) – 0G – 1A – 1PT

F Oliver Pataky (SVK) – 0G – 1A – 1PT

D Martin Fehervary (SVK) – 1G – 0A – 1PT

F Martin Andrisik (SVK) – 0G – 1A – 1PT

D Mario Grman (SVK) – 0G – 1A – 1PT

F Filip Lestan (SVK) – 1G – 0A – 1PT

D Andrej Hatala (SVK) – 1G – 0A – 1PT

D Gabriel Carlsson (SWE) – 0G – 1A – 1PT

F Filip Ahl (SWE) – 0G – 1A – 1PT

F Jens Looke (SWE) – 1G – 0A – 1PT

F Elias Pettersson (SWE) – 0G – 1A – 1PT

D Adam Fox (USA) – 0G – 1A – 1PT

D Jack Ahcan (USA) – 0G – 1A – 1PT

F Patrick Harper (USA) – 1G – 0A – 1PT

D Ryan Lindgren (USA) – 0G – 1A – 1PT

D Caleb Jones (USA) – 0G – 1A – 1PT

F Kieffer Bellows (USA) – 0G – 1A – 1PT

F Erik Foley (USA) – 0G – 1A – 1PT

F Joey Anderson (USA) – 0G – 1A – 1PT

Standings:

Group A:

Sweden – 4-0-0-0 – 12PTS

Denmark – 1-1-1-1 – 6PTS

Czech Republic – 1-0-2-1 – 5PTS

Switzerland – 0-2-0-2 – 4PTS

Finland – 1-0-0-3 – 3PTS

Group B:

United States – 4-0-0-0 – 12PTS

Canada – 3-0-0-1 – 9PTS

Russia – 2-0-0-2 – 6PTS

Slovakia – 1-0-0-3 – 3PTS

Latvia – 0-0-0-4 – 0PTS

Top Forward of the Day: Jonathan Dahlen (SWE) – (3G, 0A, 3PTS)

Jonathan Dahlen finished off the round robin any forward would want too, with a hat-trick. Sweden has been on fire this whole tournament making them heavy favorites to win the whole thing.

Top Defenseman of the Day: Oliver Kylington (SWE) – (0G – 1A – 1PT)

Top defenseman of the day award has to go to Oliver Kylington. While other d-men in the tournament also registered a point yesterday, Kylington did so but was also a plus one. He’s not expected to put up crazy statistics, but he will be a reliable, responsible defenseman, which is why Calgary selected him in the second round of the 2015 draft.

Top Goalie of the Day: Veini Vehvilainen (FIN) – (1W, 0.00GAA, 1.000SV%)

While two teams both registered shutouts yesterday (Finland and Russia). Finnish goaltender Veini Vehvilainen was the one who faced the most shots, which is why he gets the top goalie of the day honors.

Mon, Jan 2nd. World Juniors Schedule:

Relegation Tournament Game 1 – Finland vs. Latvia – (Time – TBA)

Quarter Final 1 – Denmark vs. Russia – (Time – TBA)

Quarter Final 2 – United States vs. Switzerland – (Time – TBA)

Quarter Final 3 – Sweden vs. Slovakia – (Time – TBA)

Quarter Final 4 – Canada vs. Czech Republic – (Time – TBA)

The round robin is finished, which means January 2nd will be the start of the medal rounds. Also the start of the relegation tournament between Latvia and Finland which will be a best of three contest. In all reality, Finland should be able to win this mini playoff series, but the way they have been playing, and the fact Latvia hasn’t won a single game, don’t be surprised if the opposite happens.

Currently, the IIHF has Denmark and Russia in the first quarter-final with Sweden and Slovakia filling the second, the United States and Switzerland in the third, and finally Canada and the Czech Republic in the last match. Denmark has been quite streaky this year while Russia has been a bit off. Sweden will most likely take the win against the Slovaks while the United States is likely to do the same against the Swiss. Finally, Canada should be able to get the win against the Czech’s, but for fans of Canada, let’s hope they come out to play and don’t get off to a sluggish start like they did against the U.S.

This article originally appeared on