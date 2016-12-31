World Juniors 2017: Denmark, Finland, Relegation & More

Day Five of the World Juniors is Over. Who Won? Who Lost? and Who Were the Top Players of the Day? We’re Here to Let You Know!

Day five of the World Juniors is now in the books and things are starting to take shape. Denmark continues to surprise despite falling to a sneaky Swiss team in the shootout, and Slovakia finally got their first win of the tournament.

Denmark has surprised everyone, and in doing so has gotten a hold of second place in Group A. With Switzerland’s win over Denmark in the shootout, both teams subsequently eliminated Finland and forced them into relegation. Slovakia finally won their first game of the World Juniors against Latvia thus eliminating them and forcing them to play Finland in the relegation round.

Game Results:

Denmark (4) vs. Switzerland (5 SO)

Latvia (2) vs. Slovakia (4)

World Juniors Player Stats:

F Kirill Kaprizov (RUS) – 5G – 3A – 8PTS

F Dylan Strome (CAN) – 2G – 5A- 7PTS

F Alexander Nylander (SWE) – 4G – 3A – 7PTS

F Mathew Barzal (CAN) – 3G – 3A – 6PTS

F Taylor Raddysh (CAN) – 5G – 1A – 6PTS

D Yegor Rykov (RUS) – 1G – 5A – 6PTS

F Mikhail Vorobyov (RUS) – 0G – 6A – 6PTS

F Damien Riat (SUI) – 1G – 4A – 5PTS

F Nico Hischier (SUI) – 2G – 3A – 5PTS

D Jonas Siegenthaler (SUI) – 1G – 4A – 5PTS

F Joel Eriksson Ek (SWE) – 3G – 2A – 5PTS

F Carl Grundstrom (SWE) – 1G – 4A – 5PTS

F Clayton Keller (USA) – 3G – 2A – 5PTS

F Pierre-Luc Dubois (CAN) – 0G – 4A – 4PTS

D Thomas Chabot (CAN) – 1G – 3A – 4PTS

F Nikolaj Krag (DEN) – 2G – 2A – 4PTS

F Joachim Blichfeld (DEN) – 3G – 1A – 4PTS

F Alexander Polunin (RUS) – 2G – 2A – 4PTS

F Troy Terry (USA) – 2G – 2A – 4PTS

F Colin White (USA) – 3G – 1A – 4PTS

D Kale Clague (CAN) – 0G – 3A – 3PTS

F Anthony Cirelli (CAN) – 2G – 1A – 3PTS

F Julien Gauthier (CAN) – 1G – 2A – 3PTS

F Dillon Dube (CAN) – 0G – 3A – 3PTS

D Philippe Myers (CAN) – 0G – 3A – 3PTS

D Jakub Zboril (CZE) – 0G – 3A – 3PTS

F Michael Spacek (CZE) – 1G – 2A – 3PTS

F Alexander True (DEN) – 1G – 2A – 3PTS

F Mathias From (DEN) – 2G – 1A – 3PTS

F Martins Dzierkals (LAT) – 1G – 2A – 3PTS

F Danil Yurtaikin (RUS) – 1G – 2A – 3PTS

F Calvin Thurkauf (SUI) – 2G – 1A – 3PTS

F Loic In Albon (SUI) – 1G – 2A – 3PTS

D Michal Roman (SVK) – 1G – 2A – 3PTS

F Boris Sadecky (SVK) – 0G – 3A – 3PTS

D Casey Fitzgerald (USA) – 0G – 3A – 3PTS

F Tage Thompson (USA) – 1G – 2A – 3PTS

D Jeremy Lauzon (CAN) – 1G – 1A – 2PTS

F Tyson Jost (CAN) – 1G – 1A – 2PTS

F Mathieu Joseph (CAN) – 0G – 2A – 2PTS

F Nicolas Roy (CAN) – 2G – 0A – 2PTS

F Michael McLeod (CAN) – 2G – 0A – 2PTS

F Blake Speers (CAN) – 0G – 2A – 2PTS

F Adam Musil (CZE) – 0A – 2A – 2PTS

D Filip Hronek (CZE) – 1G – 1A – 2PTS

F Martin Necas (CZE) – 1G- 1A – 2PTS

F Filip Chlapik (CZE) – 2G – 0A – 2PTS

F Jonas Rondbjerg (DEN) – 0G – 2A – 2PTS

D Nicolai Weichel (DEN) – 0G – 2A – 2PTS

F William Boysen (DEN) – 1G – 1A – 2PTS

D Oliver Gatz (DEN) – 0G – 2A – 2PTS

F Joona Luoto (FIN) – 1G – 1A – 2PTS

D Eduards Jansons (LAT) – 0G – 2A – 2PTS

F Renars Krastenbergs (LAT) – 2G – 0A – 2PTS

F Filips Buncis (LAT) – 1G – 1A – 2PTS

D Karlis Cukste (LAT) – 1G – 1A – 2PTS

F Rudolfs Balcers (LAT) – 1G – 1A – 2PTS

F Yakov Trenin (RUS) – 1G – 1A – 2PTS

F Denis Guryanov (RUS) – 0G – 2A – 2PTS

F Yannick Zehnder (SUI) – 2G – 0A – 2PTS

F Marco Miranda (SUI) – 1G – 1A – 2PTS

F Marek Sloboda (SVK) – 1G – 1A – 2PTS

F Milos Roman (SVK) – 1G – 1A – 2PTS

D Lucas Carlsson (SWE) – 1G – 1A – 2PTS

D David Bernhardt (SWE) 0G – 2A – 2PTS

D Rasmus Dahlin (SWE) – 1G – 1A – 2PTS

F Lias Andersson (SWE) – 2G – 0A – 2PTS

F Jack Roslovic (USA) – 0G – 2A – 2PTS

D Joseph Cecconi (USA) – 0G – 2A – 2PTS

F Luke Kunin (USA) – 0G – 2A – 2PTS

F Tanner Laczynski (USA) – 1G – 1A – 2PTS

D Charlie McAvoy (USA) – 1G – 1A – 2PTS

D Noah Juulsen (CAN) – 0G – 1A – 1PT

D Dante Fabbro (CAN) – 0G – 1A – 1PT

D Daniel Krenzelok (CZE) – 1G – 0A – 1PT

F Radek Koblizek (CZE) – 1G – 0A – 1PT

F Filip Suchy (CZE) – 0G – 1A – 1PT

F Frederik Hoeg (DEN) – 0G – 1A – 1PTS

D Mathias Rondbjerg (DEN) – 0G – 1A – 1PT

D Morten Jensen (DEN) – 0G – 1A – 1PT

F David Madsen (DEN) – 1G – 0A – 1PT

D Anders Koch (DEN) – 0G – 1A – 1PT

D Oliver Larsen (DEN) – 0G – 1A – 1PT

F Niklas Andersen (DEN) – 0G – 1A – 1PT

D Jesper Mattila (FIN) – 0G – 1A – 1PT

F Julius Mattila (FIN) – 0G – 1A – 1PT

F Kasper Bjorkqvist (FIN) – 1G – 0A – 1PT

D Urho Vaakanainen (FIN) – 1G – 0A – 1PT

F Teemu Vayrynen (FIN) – 0G – 1A – 1PT

F Eeli Tolvanen (FIN) – 0G – 1A – 1PT

D Olli Juolevi (FIN) – 0G – 1A – 1PT

F Aapeli Rasanen (FIN) – 1G – 0A – 1PT

F Eduards Tralmaks (LAT) – 0G – 1A – 1PT

F Kirill Belyayev (RUS) – 1G – 0A – 1PT

F Pavel Karnaukhov (RUS) – 1G – 0A – 1PT

F Denis Alexeyev (RUS) – 0G – 1A – 1PT

D Vadim Kudako (RUS) – 0G – 1A – 1PT

D Grigori Dronov (RUS) – 0G – 1A – 1PT

D Mikhail Sergachyov (RUS) – 1G – 0A – 1PT

D Mikhail Sidorov (RUS) – 0G – 1A – 1PT

D Sergei Zborovski (RUS) – 0G – 1A – 1PT

F Kirill Urakov (RUS) – 1G – 0A – 1PT

F Dominik Diem (SUI) – 0G – 1A – 1PT

F Nando Eggenberger (SUI) – 1G – 0A – 1PT

D Nico Gross (SUI) – 0G – 1A – 1PT

F Raphael Prassl (SUI) – 0G – 1A – 1PT

D Serge Weber (SUI) – 0G – 1A – 1PT

F Oliver Pataky (SVK) – 0G – 1A – 1PT

D Martin Fehervary (SVK) – 1G – 0A – 1PT

F Martin Andrisik (SVK) – 0G – 1A – 1PT

D Mario Grman (SVK) – 0G – 1A – 1PT

F Filip Lestan (SVK) – 1G – 0A – 1PT

D Andrej Hatala (SVK) – 1G – 0A – 1PT

F Rasmus Asplund (SWE) – 0G – 1A – 1PT

D Oliver Kylington (SWE) – 0G – 1A – 1PT

D Gabriel Carlsson (SWE) – 0G – 1A – 1PT

F Jonathan Dahlen (SWE) – 1G – 0A – 1PT

D Adam Fox (USA) – 0G – 1A – 1PT

D Jack Ahcan (USA) – 0G – 1A – 1PT

F Jordan Greenway (USA) – 1G – 0A – 1PT

F Patrick Harper (USA) – 1G – 0A – 1PT

F Jeremy Bracco (USA) – 1G – 0A – 1PT

D Caleb Jones (USA) – 0G – 1A – 1PT

F Kieffer Bellows (USA) – 0G – 1A – 1PT

F Erik Foley (USA) – 0G – 1A – 1PT

F Joey Anderson (USA) – 0G – 1A – 1PT

World Juniors Standings:

Group A:

Sweden – 3-0-0-0 – 9PTS

Denmark – 1-1-1-1 – 6PTS

Czech Republic – 1-0-2-0 – 5PTS

Switzerland – 1-2-0-1 – 4PTS

Finland – 0-0-0-3 – 0PTS

Group B:

Canada – 3-0-0-0 – 9PTS

United States – 3-0-0-0 – 9PTS

Russia – 1-0-0-2 – 3PTS

Slovakia – 1-0-0-2 – 3PTS

Latvia – 0-0-0-4 – 0PTS

Top Forward of the Day: Milos Roman (SVK) – (1G, 1A, 2PTS)

Milos Roman was great Friday evening helping Slovakia secure their spot in the top four for Group B. In his efforts, he had himself a goal and an assist. His brother didn’t do too bad either.

Top Defenseman of the Day: Michal Roman (SVK) – (0G, 2A, 2PTS)

Like his brother above, Michal Roman also had a two-point game in Slovakia’s 4-2 win over Latvia Friday evening. When these two play on top of their game, they are quite capable of scoring at a great rate, ultimately making Slovakia a more resilient team to play against.

Top Goalie of the Day: Adam Huska (SVK) – (1W, .917SV%, 2.00GAA)

Adam Huska faced a total of 22 shots Friday versus Latvia but still managed to help his team secure a win, and in doing so had himself a very respectable .917 save percentage. He’ll need to continue playing the way he is since Slovakia will have one heck of a contest Saturday night as they play the skilled Russians.

Today’s World Juniors Schedule (Dec.31):

Czech Republic vs. Sweden (1:00pm EST)

Canada vs. United States (3:30pm EST)

Switzerland vs. Finland (5:30pm EST)

Slovakia vs. Russia (8:00pm EST)

Saturday’s games will finish off the round robin for every team, thus letting us know who will be playing who in the quarterfinals. We already know Latvia and Finland will be playing each other in the relegation round, which took us all by surprise since Finland won the whole tournament last year.

Next on the list of surprises, Denmark currently sits in second in Group A, but could very well be leapfrogged by the Czech Republic if they can get a win against Sweden tomorrow. But in all reality, Sweden is expected to win that game.

Canada and the United States finally square off tomorrow in a World Juniors tradition in which the winner will hold first place in Group B since they’re both tied right now with nine points. Tomorrow’s games should be very entertaining as the teams will be competing to rise in the standings or hold their positions.

This article originally appeared on