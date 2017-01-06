World Juniors 2017: Canada & Sweden Fall, United States Surprises

Day Ten of the World Juniors is Over, Who Won? Who Lost? and Who Were the Top Players of the Day? We’re Here to Let You Know!

The World Juniors are now over, Russia surprised everyone by handing the Swede’s their second loss of the tournament, and the United States silenced all of Canada after a five-round shootout thanks to the heroics of a familiar face.

The Russia vs. Sweden game was absolutely amazing, you got two for the top scorers of the tournament facing each other in Kirill Kaprizov and Alex Nylander. Plus on top of that, one of the best goalies in Felix Sandstrom. This game went to the limit as Sweden tied it up halfway through the third to force overtime. However, the Swedes would fall apart in overtime and lose to team Russia who brought home the Bronze medal.

Canada and the United States was absolutely mind blowing (I myself haven’t seen a game that great in a long time). Canada jumped out to an early 2-0 nothing lead in the first, but in the second the U.S charged back in the second to tie the game. The third period was exhilarating, Canada opened the period with two goals taking a 4-2 lead but the U.S once again tied it up with two quick goals of their own, and in doing so forced overtime. After twenty minutes of overtime and nothing but excitement and anticipation. The game went to a five-round shootout, neither team scored until U.S forward Troy Terry got the first, then it was down to Canadian forwards Anthony Cirelli and Nicolas Roy, however, they couldn’t put the puck in the back of the net and the game went to the United States on Canadian soil.

Next year the tournament will be held in Buffalo, New York, and you can guarantee the Canadians will be looking for revenge.

Game Results:

Russia (2/OT) vs. Sweden (1)

United States (5/SO) vs. Canada (4)

Tournament Player Stats:

F Kirill Kaprizov (RUS) – 9G – 3A – 12PTS

F Alexander Nylander (SWE) – 5G – 7A – 12PTS

F Clayton Keller (USA) – 3G – 8A – 11PTS

F Dylan Strome (CAN) – 3G – 7A – 10PTS

D Thomas Chabot (CAN) – 4G – 6A – 10PTS

F Mikhail Vorobyov (RUS) – 0G – 10A – 10PTS

F Joel Eriksson Ek (SWE) – 6G – 3A – 9PTS

F Mathew Barzal (CAN) – 3G – 5A – 8PTS

F Jordan Greenway (USA) – 3G – 5A – 8PTS

F Colin White (USA) – 7G – 1A – 8PTS

F Anthony Cirelli (CAN) – 3G – 4A – 7PTS

F Julien Gauthier (CAN) – 5G – 2A – 7PTS

D Yegor Rykov (RUS) – 1G – 6A – 7PTS

F Denis Guryanov (RUS) – 4G – 3A – 7PTS

F Nico Hischier (SUI) – 4G – 3A – 7PTS

F Rasmus Asplund (SWE) – 1G – 6A – 7PTS

F Carl Grundstrom (SWE) – 3G – 4A – 7PTS

F Troy Terry (USA) – 4G – 3A – 7PTS

F Taylor Raddysh (CAN) – 5G – 1A – 6PTS

D Kale Clague (CAN) – 0G – 6A – 6PTS

F Eeli Tolvanen (FIN) – 2G – 4A – 6PTS

F Aapeli Rasanen (FIN) – 2G – 4A – 6PTS

F Alexander Polunin (RUS) – 3G – 3A – 6PTS

F Damien Riat (SUI) – 1G – 5A – 6PTS

D Jonas Siegenthaler (SUI) – 1G – 5A – 6PTS

F Jonathan Dahlen (SWE) – 5G – 1A – 6PTS

D Charlie McAvoy (USA) – 2G – 4A – 6PTS

F Pierre-Luc Dubois (CAN) – 0G – 5A – 5PTS

F Mitchell Stephens (CAN) – 2G – 3A – 5PTS

F Mathieu Joseph (CAN) – 1G – 4A – 5PTS

F Jeremy Bracco (USA) – 3G – 2A – 5PTS

F Tage Thompson (USA) – 1G – 4A – 5PTS

F Nicolas Roy (CAN) – 3G – 1A – 4PTS

F Tyson Jost (CAN) – 1G – 3A – 4PTS

D Jakub Zboril (CZE) – 0G – 4A – 4PTS

D Filip Hronek (CZE) – 2G – 2A – 4PTS

F Nikolaj Krag (DEN) – 2G – 2A – 4PTS

F Joachim Blichfeld (DEN) – 3G – 1A – 4PTS

D Vili Saarijarvi (FIN) – 2G – 2A – 4PTS

F Renars Krastenbergs (LAT) – 3G – 1A – 4PTS

F Yakov Trenin (RUS) – 2G – 2A – 4PTS

F Pavel Karnaukhov (RUS) – 2G – 2A – 4PTS

F Calvin Thurkauf (SUI) – 2G – 2A – 4PTS

D Oliver Kylington (SWE) – 0G – 4A – 4PTS

F Luke Kunin (USA) – 2G – 2A – 4PTS

D Adam Fox (USA) – 0G – 4A – 4PTS

F Dillon Dube (CAN) – 0G – 3A – 3PTS

F Michael McLeod (CAN) – 2G – 1A – 3PTS

D Philippe Myers (CAN) – 0G – 3A – 3PTS

F Blake Speers (CAN) – 1G – 2A – 3PTS

D Jeremy Lauzon (CAN) – 2G – 1A – 3PTS

F Michael Spacek (CZE) – 1G – 2A – 3PTS

F Adam Musil (CZE) – 0A – 3A – 3PTS

F David Kase (CZE) – 2G – 1A – 3PTS

F Martin Necas (CZE) – 1G- 2A – 3PTS

F Filip Chlapik (CZE) – 2G – 1A – 3PTS

F Alexander True (DEN) – 1G – 2A – 3PTS

F Mathias From (DEN) – 2G – 1A – 3PTS

F Martins Dzierkals (LAT) – 1G – 2A – 3PTS

D Karlis Cukste (LAT) – 1G – 2A – 3PTS

F Danil Yurtaikin (RUS) – 1G – 2A – 3PTS

F Loic In Albon (SUI) – 1G – 2A – 3PTS

D Michal Roman (SVK) – 1G – 2A – 3PTS

F Boris Sadecky (SVK) – 0G – 3A – 3PTS

F Marek Sloboda (SVK) – 1G – 2A – 3PTS

D David Bernhardt (SWE) – 0G – 3A – 3PTS

F Lias Andersson (SWE) – 3G – 0A – 3PTS

F Tim Soderlund (SWE) – 2G – 1A – 3PTS

D Lucas Carlsson (SWE) – 1G – 2A – 3PTS

F Fredrik Karlstrom (SWE) – 1G – 2A – 3PTS

D Casey Fitzgerald (USA) – 0G – 3A – 3PTS

F Kieffer Bellows (USA) – 2G – 1A – 3PTS

D Noah Juulsen (CAN) – 0G – 2A – 2PTS

D Jake Bean (CAN) – 0G – 2A – 2PTS

F Jonas Rondbjerg (DEN) – 0G – 2A – 2PTS

D Nicolai Weichel (DEN) – 0G – 2A – 2PTS

F William Boysen (DEN) – 1G – 1A – 2PTS

D Oliver Gatz (DEN) – 0G – 2A – 2PTS

F Joona Luoto (FIN) – 1G – 1A – 2PTS

F Kristian Vesalainen (FIN) – 1G – 1A – 2PTS

D Juuso Valimaki (FIN) – 2G – 0A – 2PTS

D Olli Juolevi (FIN) – 0G – 2A – 2PTS

F Kasper Bjorkqvist (FIN) – 1G – 1A – 2PTS

D Eduards Jansons (LAT) – 0G – 2A – 2PTS

F Filips Buncis (LAT) – 1G – 1A – 2PTS

F Eduards Tralmaks (LAT) – 0G – 2A – 2PTS

D Maksims Ponomarenko (LAT) – 1G – 1A – 2PTS

F Rudolfs Balcers (LAT) – 1G – 1A – 2PTS

F Kirill Belyayev (RUS) – 1G – 1A – 2PTS

F Kirill Urakov (RUS) – 1G – 1A – 2PTS

F Danila Kvartalnov (RUS) – 0G – 2A – 2PTS

D Vadim Kudako (RUS) – 0G – 2A – 2PTS

F Yannick Zehnder (SUI) – 2G – 0A – 2PTS

F Marco Miranda (SUI) – 1G – 1A – 2PTS

F Milos Roman (SVK) – 1G – 1A – 2PTS

D Rasmus Dahlin (SWE) – 1G – 1A – 2PTS

D Gabriel Carlsson (SWE) – 0G – 2A – 2PTS

F Filip Ahl (SWE) – 0G – 2A – 2PTS

F Jens Looke (SWE) – 1G – 1A – 2PTS

F Jack Roslovic (USA) – 0G – 2A – 2PTS

D Joseph Cecconi (USA) – 0G – 2A – 2PTS

F Tanner Laczynski (USA) – 1G – 1A – 2PTS

D Caleb Jones (USA) – 0G – 2A – 2PTS

F Joey Anderson (USA) – 0G – 2A – 2PTS

D Dante Fabbro (CAN) – 0G – 1A – 1PT

D Daniel Krenzelok (CZE) – 1G – 0A – 1PT

F Radek Koblizek (CZE) – 1G – 0A – 1PT

F Filip Suchy (CZE) – 0G – 1A – 1PT

F Daniel Kurovsky (CZE) – 0G – 1A – 1PT

F Simon Stransky (CZE) – 1G – 0A – 1PT

F Tomas Soustal (CZE) – 1G – 0A – 1PT

F Frederik Hoeg (DEN) – 0G – 1A – 1PT

D Mathias Rondbjerg (DEN) – 0G – 1A – 1PT

D Morten Jensen (DEN) – 0G – 1A – 1PT

F David Madsen (DEN) – 1G – 0A – 1PT

D Anders Koch (DEN) – 0G – 1A – 1PT

D Oliver Larsen (DEN) – 0G – 1A – 1PT

F Niklas Andersen (DEN) – 0G – 1A – 1PT

D Jesper Mattila (FIN) – 0G – 1A – 1PT

F Julius Mattila (FIN) – 0G – 1A – 1PT

D Urho Vaakanainen (FIN) – 1G – 0A – 1PT

D Miro Heiskanen (FIN) – 0G – 1A – 1PT

F Teemu Vayrynen (FIN) – 0G – 1A – 1PT

F Janne Kuokkanen (FIN) – 0G – 1A – 1PT

F Julius Nattinen (FIN) – 0G – 1A – 1PT

F Denis Alexeyev (RUS) – 0G – 1A – 1PT

D Grigori Dronov (RUS) – 0G – 1A – 1PT

D Mikhail Sergachyov (RUS) – 1G – 0A – 1PT

D Mikhail Sidorov (RUS) – 0G – 1A – 1PT

D Sergei Zborovski (RUS) – 0G – 1A – 1PT

F Dominik Diem (SUI) – 0G – 1A – 1PT

F Nando Eggenberger (SUI) – 1G – 0A – 1PT

D Nico Gross (SUI) – 0G – 1A – 1PT

F Raphael Prassl (SUI) – 0G – 1A – 1PT

D Serge Weber (SUI) – 0G – 1A – 1PT

F Oliver Pataky (SVK) – 0G – 1A – 1PT

D Martin Fehervary (SVK) – 1G – 0A – 1PT

F Miroslav Struska (SVK) – 1G – 0A – 1PT

D Erik Cernak (SVK) – 0G – 1A – 1PT

D Martin Bodak (SVK) – 1G – 0A – 1PT

F Adam Ruzicka (SVK) – 1G – 0A – 1PT

F Martin Andrisik (SVK) – 0G – 1A – 1PT

D Mario Grman (SVK) – 0G – 1A – 1PT

F Filip Lestan (SVK) – 1G – 0A – 1PT

D Andrej Hatala (SVK) – 1G – 0A – 1PT

F Elias Pettersson (SWE) – 0G – 1A – 1PT

D Kristoffer Gunnarsson (SWE) – 0G – 1A – 1PT

F Andreas Wingerli (SWE) – 0G – 1A – 1PT

D Jacob Larsson (SWE) – 0G – 1A – 1PT

D Jack Ahcan (USA) – 0G – 1A – 1PT

F Patrick Harper (USA) – 1G – 0A – 1PT

D Ryan Lindgren (USA) – 0G – 1A – 1PT

F Erik Foley (USA) – 0G – 1A – 1PT

Top Forward of the Day: Kieffer Bellows (USA) – (2G, 0A, 2PTS)

Keiffer Bellows was fundamental in the Americans win over Canada yesterday as he scored two goals. The U.S was waiting for him to break out all tournament and he finally did when it mattered the most.

Top Defenseman of the Day: Adam Fox (USA) – (0G, 3A, 3PTS)

Adam Fox was also instrumental in the victory recording three assists, he made consistently smart plays and was composed all game. Thus being reward with three points and a Gold medal.

Top Goalie of the Day: Ilya Samsonov (RUS) – (1W, 1.00GAA, .974SV%)

Ilya Samsonov was sharp all game against the Swede’s and was clutch for them in overtime allowing the Russians to win the Bronze. Now if the team in front of him played better all tournament, he would be walking away with either a Silver or Gold, but Bronze will do just fine as well.

Top Forward of the Tournament: Kirill Kaprizov (RUS) – (7GP, 9G, 3A, 12PTS)

Kirill Kaprizov was on fire the whole tournament while tieing Swedish forward Alexander Nylander for the tournament lead in points, Kaprizov, however, had more goals. And some of them were things of beauty, sniping from unbelievable positions on the ice. It’s no wonder he leads the tournament with nine goals in seven games.

Top Defenseman of the Tournament: Thomas Chabot (CAN) – (7GP, 4G, 6A, 10PTS)

Despite losing in the Gold medal game, Thomas Chabot was solid all tournament, averaging between 23 and 28 minutes a game, and a 40 plus minute effort in the Gold medal game, Thomas Chabot showed everyone he was easily the best defenseman. And it’s very likely the Ottawa management and scouting teams are smiling from ear to ear as they have a future all star in their system.

Top Goalie of the Tournament Veini Vehvilainen (FIN) – (6GP, 3W, .930SV%, 1.51GAA. 1SO)

Despite losing three games in the round-robin, Finland did win their last won and then swept Latvia in the relegation tournament. And goaltender Veini Vehvilainen was the cause of that. While playing in six games for Finland, Vehvilainen had the best goals-against-average and save percentage of all the goalies, easily making him the top netminder.

