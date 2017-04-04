Winnipeg Jets: What Went Wrong During 2016-17 NHL Season

The Winnipeg Jets have one of the best young cores in the game and they added a superstar in Patrik Laine. Still, a weak defensive core and underwhelming goaltending once again led to the Jets missing the playoffs for the fifth time in six seasons since they relocated from Atlanta.

EXPECTATIONS AT BEGINNING OF SEASON

The Winnipeg Jets were always predicted to be a bubble team before the season began. While many were intrigued by what Patrik Laine could add to the team, the goaltending tandem of Pavelec, Hutchinson and Hellebuyck left little to be desired. Also, the Jets weren’t sure what would happen with their young d-man Jacob Trouba. Trouba ended up staying and rescinding his trade request. The analysts were right that the goalies wouldn’t get the job done, and the likes of Laine, Wheeler, Ehlers and Scheifele could not offset the struggles in their own end.

BIGGEST STRENGTH: OFFENCE FROM THE YOUNGSTERS

Captain Blake Wheeler continued to produce consistent offense and showed great leadership abilities. However, this team will ride on the play of Mark Scheifele, Patrik Laine and Nikolaj Ehlers going forward.

Patrik Laine was dubbed as the next Alex Ovechkin, but he has already arrived. As of this writing, Patrik Laine had scored 36 goals in 71 games, while Ovechkin had scored 33 goals in 78 games. Nobody expected that level of production.

Mark Scheifele and Nikolaj Ehlers found yet another gear in their offensive abilities, with the former solidifying himself amongst the NHL elite.

More help is on the way with Kyle Connor and Jack Roslovic waiting in the wings. The Jets are sure to have the most lethal offense in the game as early as the next two seasons.

BIGGEST WEAKNESS: GOALTENDING

While the “D” group was unable to provide the tenders with much help, almost everyone believes the three-headed goalie monster was to blame for the Jets’ disappointing season. The team began training camp by assigning former starter Ondrej Pavelec to the farm club Manitoba Moose. That move resulted in them handing the reins over to youngster Connor Hellebuyck. Returning backup Michael Hutchinson was unable to improve as well.

Connor Hellebuyck had a reasonable first pro season last year putting up a record of 13-11-1 with a solid 2.34 GAA and respectable .918 save percentage. The heavier workload didn’t bode the same results. Hellebuyck’s GAA rose to 2.93 and his save percentage dropped to .906.

Hutchinson didn’t fair better than his fellow crease mate, as his numbers fell for the fourth consecutive year in a row. Hutchinson’s poor play resulted in Ondrej Pavelec being recalled, but Pavelec was no savior and instead found himself posting even worse numbers than the other two.

OUTLOOK FOR OFF-SEASON: Acquire a goaltender, top defender.

Teams like the Edmonton Oilers are proof that moving young forward talent for help on the back end is much more beneficial. Also, a proven starting goaltender can mean the difference between wins and losses.

While Hellebuyck can still become a starting goaltender in the NHL in the future, the Jets need a winning season yesterday. Starting goaltenders like Ben Bishop and Ryan Miller could be had for nothing but money in free agency and could be intrigued by the run support provided by the young forwards.

Toby Enstrom and Mark Stuart are vastly past their primes and aside from Jacob Trouba, Josh Morrissey and Dustin Byfuglien, the Jets’ defensive group is nothing to be scared of. The Jets need to add some strong defenders. They may consider moving one of their young forwards.

Head coach Paul Maurice may not make it through the summer, especially since Kevin Cheveldayoff is going to be in the hot seat himself if he cannot get the Winnipeg Jets to the playoffs next season.

