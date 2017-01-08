Winnipeg Jets Lose Rookie Patrik Laine ‘Indefinitely’ to Concussion

Winnipeg Jets Rookie Patrik Laine Has Been Diagnosed with a Concussion Following a Big Hit He Received in the Jets’ Game Against the Buffalo Sabres. The Jets Will Need to Adjust After Losing Their Goal and Point Leader.

Winnipeg Jets rookie Patrik Laine was taken out after a rough center ice hit from Buffalo Sabre d-man Jake McCabe in the teams’ game on Jan. 7. McCabe delivered a huge hit on Laine at center ice in which the two players collided and Laine hit the ice.

An on-ice brawl began when Jets’ Mark Scheifele went after McCabe in the Jets’ attempt to protect their leading scorer. McCabe was not penalized for the hit but Scheifele landed himself in the box for roughing.

Through this, Laine had not been to move of lift himself from the ice and needed to be helped off by trainers. It appeared that Laine had hit his head on the ice when he fell; it is also believed that McCabe and Laine’s heads made contact during the hit.

Laine was pulled out of the game and underwent testing in which the Jets confirmed that Laine was concussed and would be out indefinitely.

Jets Take a Hit: Losing Patrik Laine

The Winnipeg Jets haven’t been on top of their game this season but with Laine the team has been winning. Laine is currently leading all NHL rookies in terms of points (37) and is tied for first in goals with Toronto rookie Auston Matthews.

Winnipeg needs as much scoring power as they can manage right now as they chase a place in the playoffs. The Jets are just a few wins away from taking a place in the Western Conference wild card with 41 points compared to second wild card LA Kings‘ 44 points.

Losing Laine now won’t be an easy obstacle for the Jets to overcome. Without Laine, the Jets will rely heavily on Scheifele, Nikolaj Ehlers and Blake Wheeler to boost their production to make up for the loss.

It will be difficult for the Jets to make up for the new hole in their lineup but not impossible if the offense is ready to step up. If the Jets can keep themselves in good standing for when Laine returns, they could keep themselves in somewhat good shape.

Laine is an important member of Winnipeg and brings a new air of life into the team. It doesn’t take much to see the importance of Laine and the way his team defended him proves even more. If the Jets can rally for Laine the same way they did following his hit, he will know his team still has his back.

Toll on the Rookie

A concussion is the last thing a rookie wants or is expecting in their first NHL season. While McCabe’s hit wasn’t argued and wouldn’t be considered a dirty hit, it brought a dirty aftermath.

Laine has been sidelined ‘indefinitely’ but many are hoping he returns sooner than later. If Laine’s concussion isn’t serious, Winnipeg might see the rookie’s return sooner than thought but until then will be listed ‘indefinite’.

Hopefully, the concussion isn’t major and that this injury doesn’t have any effect on the rest of Laine’s career. A bad concussion can have a drastic effect on an athlete, therefore fans and players are never looking forward to a concussion diagosis.

Many are hoping that the 18-year-old hasn’t received a concussion so serious that would hinder too much of his season or haunt his career. Laine’s skills have been compared to those of Alexander Ovechkin and he is a front-runner for the Calder Trophy at the end of this season.

More information will become available as Laine rests and recovers, which will hopefully be a speedy recovery. Until then, the Jets will need to make up for the offensive hole until the rookie is ready to return.

