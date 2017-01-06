Winnipeg Jets: Alex Burmistrov Has a Career Ahead of him

I don’t want to sugarcoat Alexander Burmistrov’s play this season. He’s been downright brutal. But to see him get picked off waivers has to put a bit of regret in the minds of us Winnipeg Jets fans, and Jets management.

A lack of strong play wasn’t always an issue for Burmistrov. In fact, even last season, he found himself on the Jets third line, but as one of their better players. His game to fame coming into the NHL as an eighth overall pick was always going to be his offense. His creativity, and confidence holding onto the puck, and setting up beautiful plays. While playing in the KHL for a few years, Burmistrov also developed impressive defensive skills. Having his stick in the right spot at the right time turned into something he had on a regular basis, breaking up the cycle. That’s how he played last season, as a clear replacement for Michael Frolik, who departed to play in Calgary.

This season, Burmistrov watched the Jets home opener from the press box. Not having a clear role is something that’s really hard to thrive under, and that ultimately ate away at Burmistrov. Playing with Chris Thorburn, and Andrew Copp on most nights, it was easy to sense Alex’s frustration with his linemates. Everyone had this idea he was a selfish player who turned pucks over, and never passed the puck, but that’s not the case. Burmistrov lost trust in his linemates, and felt in most scenarios it would be best if he held onto the puck a little long, and try to beat three defenders by himself.

That’s how, as a player you get into big trouble, when you try to beat multiple players at once. He got caught doing just that multiple times, and often lay on the ice wondering why he had no support on the play.

Despite his issues as of late, Burmistrov still has potential. The 25-year old was an eighth overall pick, and scored at a point per game clip during his junior hey-day. We see it lots these days, high scoring junior players, replaced by role players, the hardest workers. That was exactly the case in Winnipeg, but with the Coyotes, Burmistrov will have every chance in the world to full-fill expectations.

The Coyotes have lost their last eight games in a row, and floundered to the bottom of the standings, giving them first crack at waiver opportunities. To see Burmistrov not even make it past one teams grasp shows wonders to the type of player he could become. Sliding into a top-nine, or even top-six spot will be immediate on a team starved for scoring. Whether he gets to play with young phenoms Anthony Duclair, or Max Domi is yet to be seen, as that could be career changing. Burmistrov could be the set up man for Duclair, who has a world-class shot, or finish on Max Domi’s art work. A team that’s last in the NHL could definitely use some penalty killers, and Burmistrov can do that too.

Thank you for your time in Winnipeg, Alex Burmistrov. If you liked it or not, we enjoyed you wearing the Jets jersey with pride.

This article originally appeared on