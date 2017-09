WINNIPEG, Manitoba (AP) Winnipeg Jets forward Bryan Little agreed to a six-year contract extension Thursday.

The deal has an average annual value of 5.29 million, starting next season.

The 29-year-old Little had 21 goals and 26 assists in 59 games for the Jets last season. He has 184 goals and 248 assists in 672 career NHL games, all with the Thrashers/Jets franchise.