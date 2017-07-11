Wild re-sign forwards Gabriel and Mitchell, goalie Michalek

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) The Minnesota Wild have re-signed right wings Kurtis Gabriel and Zack Mitchell and goalie Steve Michalek to one-year, two-way contracts.

The deals with the three restricted free agents were done Monday, adding to the many moves by the Wild this summer to bolster organizational depth for in-season call-ups and injury insurance. Gabriel and Michalek will get $715,000 in the NHL and $70,000 in the AHL. Mitchell will get $660,000 in the NHL and $70,000 in the AHL.

Gabriel was a third-round draft pick in 2013. He played 40 games for AHL Iowa last season, with eight goals, two assists and 68 penalty minutes. Gabriel has played in 20 career games for the Wild, four in the playoffs.

Mitchell, who signed with the Wild three years ago as an undrafted prospect out of Canadian major juniors, played in 11 games for the Wild last season. He had 11 goals and 11 assists in 62 games for Iowa.

Michalek had a 2.63 goals-against average and .919 save percentage in 30 games for Iowa last season. He was a sixth-round draft pick in 2011.

