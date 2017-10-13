Wild forward Charlie Coyle out 6-8 weeks with broken leg

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) Minnesota Wild forward Charlie Coyle will be sidelined six to eight weeks after breaking his right leg Thursday night at Chicago.

Forwards Nino Niederreiter and Marcus Foligno also were injured in the 5-2 victory. The Wild said Friday that Niederreiter is out at least three weeks with a left high ankle sprain, and Foligno will be out at least a week with a broken facial bone.

The Wild said they would recall at least three players from Iowa before their home opener Saturday night against Columbus.