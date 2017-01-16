Which NHL teams play on NBCSN this week, January 16th?

Here’s the full schedule for NHL on NBCSN the week beginning on January 16th.

This week on NHL on NBCSN, there will be four games nationally broadcasted. A majority of them will involve true rivalries as two teams who legitimately hate each other will go at it. The schedule begins on Jan. 16.

On Monday Jan. 16, the Pittsburgh Penguins will host the Washington Capitals at PPG Arena starting at 8:00 p.m. ET. Last week, the Pens surrendered Caps captain Alex Ovechkin’s 100th and 1001st NHL points. So look for them to be ready to get some revenge. If this isn’t enough motivation, the Capitals have beaten the Penguins by an aggregate score of 12-3 in their last two games. However, both of those games were at the Verizon Center. The last time Pittsburgh faced Washington at home, the Penguins won 3-2 in a shootout.

Starting at 9:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday Jan. 17, the Chicago Blackhawks will visit the Colorado Avalanche. Chicago enters the week as the second place team in the Central Division following a 3-2 loss to the Minnesota Wild. Meanwhile, Colorado has the worst record in the NHL. Still, the Blackhawks shouldn’t take the Avalanche lightly. Especially not after consecutive losses to the Washington Capitals and Wild.

The schedule will conclude with a doubleheader on Wednesday Jan. 18. In the first game, the Detroit Red Wings host the Boston Bruins in an Original Six showdown. This game will start at 8:00 p.m. ET. The two Atlantic Division rivals have been struggling as of late. Entering Monday, the Bruins are just 5-4-1 while the Red Wings are 4-4-2. Moreover, Boston and Detroit are both out of the playoffs according to point percentage.

In the second end of the doubleheader, the San Jose Sharks will travel to visit the Los Angeles Kings starting at 10:30 p.m. ET. The best rivalry in the NHL will be on full display.

