Which NHL teams play on NBCSN this week?

What’s the NHL on NBCSN schedule for the final week of 2016?

The final week of 2016 will feature some excellent NHL games on NBCSN. Some of the best hockey memories from the year came on national games on the network, so it’s fitting 2016 ends with a great schedule.

While Wednesday’s game features a questionable rivalry at best and perhaps a non-existent one, it should still be a great game. The Philadelphia Flyers will visit the St. Louis Blues, with the puck drop scheduled at 8:00 p.m. ET. Many people might believe the two teams don’t have a history, but they do. They were rivals back when the Flyers were in the Western Conference, especially back in the 1970’s.

Philly is one of the hottest teams in the NHL, surging up the standings to a spot in the postseason. Meanwhile, the Blues are still working to find their identity after losing several key players following their Western Conference finals appearance last season. Replacing David Backes, Troy Brouwer, and Brian Elliott has been tough, but they’ve made it work.

Thursday will feature a much more traditional rivalry, as the Washington Capitals host the New Jersey Devils starting at 8:00 p.m. ET. The two teams are divisional rivals. They also share a slight bit of history, as both were graced by the presence of Scott Stevens. The Hall of Fame defenseman expedited the growth of both teams.

After a relatively strong start, the Devils are going through some growing pains. While the Taylor Hall for Adam Larsson trade was a great one for them, they haven’t been able to effectively replace their former defenseman. However, their future looks bright, as Damon Severson has emerged as a leader on their defense. He’s getting a bit of a baptism by the fire, having to take on more responsibilities than he has seen in recent years, but he has been impressive.

